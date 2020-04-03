“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4” Will Take More Time Than Expected- The Updates On Release Date, Plot And Cast Are Here!!!

The American Supernatural series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be back for the fourth season. Netflix has confirmed a fourth outing for the much loved much popular series.The series first came out in October 2018. The supernatural horror series didn’t gain much attention prior to its release. But when the 11 episodes first season came out, it opened up to positive reviews. The series based on the Archie comics of the same name is produced by Warner Bros. The series, which revolves around the adventures of a half-angel half-mortal Sabrina met with success both at the critical and commercial fronts. Fans and critics equally lauded the series for its direction, wonderful premise, and the brilliant performance of the cast led by Shipka.The wonderful reception to the first season prompted the makers to go for a second one. The increasing popularity of Netflix also influenced their decision. Netflix was bringing in a variety of content to its users, and this also prompted them to give the go-ahead. The series was renewed for a second season and thereafter for a third one. Both the season came out with even better reception. Fans loved the series traversal into a dark tale filled with magic and horror.The third season came out in 2020 in January. It had eight episodes in it’s run. Following the release of the third season, the makers revealed that the shooting of the fourths season had already begun. The shooting left was down to just the last few episodes of the fourth season. But, the recent Coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the world, has visibly disrupted their plans. The shooting has been halted, and as of now, owing to the circumstances, we might get the series only at the end of this year at the latest. It may even go into 2021 if the situation worsens. So, we should wait for quite a bit for the series to be back. But, when it finally hears, we will be in for yet another horror-filled magical adventure into Sabrina’s life.