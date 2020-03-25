the-chic-underwear-loved-by-jennifer-aniston-is-up-to-68-off-right-now

Never underestimate the power of a good pair of undies — especially when they’re the kind that win awards and get shoutouts from Jennifer Aniston. Hanky Panky’s line of size-inclusive thongs, boyshorts, and hipster sets typically retail for around $70, but right now you can shop these beloved sets for nearly 70 percent off.

Made with stretchy and comfortable fabrics like nylon, cotton, and spandex, these undies are developed to stay in place and not be seen — unless, of course, you want them to be. Its unique thong cuts are unlike the typical designs you might have in your closet, in that they’re low-rise, a characteristic that keeps the lining from being visible through leggings, dresses, skirts, etc. I don’t know about you, but the only people I hear talking about loving their underwear are Hanky Panky-wearers who can’t stop gushing about how comfortable and confident this brand makes them feel. They’ve got a ride-or-die level of respect for the brand.

Most Hanky Panky sets come in packs of three with tons of fun color options to choose from — the brand’s popular low-rise thong pack comes in colors like electric green, honeycomb orange, and violet blue. They’re so vibrant that it’d be nearly impossible to wear these and not walk with an extra boost of confidence throughout the day. The thongs typically come in one size option (remember: they’re made of stretchy material!) and other designs like boyshorts or hipsters come in sizes XS to 3XL.

Along with Aniston, stars like Rihanna, Cameron Diaz, and Cher have all gone on record to voice (or show) their love of this underwear — which is so universally loved that it’s trademarked as The World’s Most Comfortable Thong. With these accolades, and a sale this huge, there’s no reason not to stock up. Shop thongs, boyshorts, and hipster panties below.

