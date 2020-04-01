the-chi-season-3:-release-date,-plot-and-cast.-will-mitchell-be-back-in-the-series-after-the-allegations?-latest-updates!

The Chi is an American drama series that is aired in Showtime and made a debut in the year 2018. After two successful completion of the seasons of the series, Showtime has recently renewed the series for the third season. Here are more updates about the third season: The second season of the series premiered in April 2019, and during the same month, the series was renewed for its third season. In January 2020, the trailer of the third season was released, giving fans much hope as few of them were worrying if the show will get canceled. The worry does have a solid reason, though.One of the main characters of the show, Jason Mitchell, has engaged himself in some misconduct allegations, and hence it was apparent that this might make an impact in the series future. However, the creators chose to move forward with the series, and it was made sure that Mitchell will not be back to reprise his role in the series.The third season is set to be released on July 5th, 2020. If things go well with the situation, we will finally be able to watch it during that time.Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Ronnie

Jacob Latimore as Emmett

Alex Hibbert as Kevin

Yolonda Ross as Jada

Armando Riesco as Detective Cruz

Byron Bowers as Meldrick

Sonja Sohn as LaverneThe fans have a discussion and speculated about the plot of season 3, but yet its quite hard to really make a strong connection just from the trailer. Some fans are disappointed that Reg has been killed off, but some believe that Reg might still be alive. Some fans are also unhappy that they are showing Ronnie’s redeeming character arc.