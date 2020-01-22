the-chase’s-the-beast-blames-‘stupid-answers’-for-loss-in-tense-final-round

A team of three managed to beat Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett on The Chase tonight, walking away with a grand prize of £12,050 to share after a nail-biting final.

Andy, Carol and Ellie had already lost team member Neil before the last part of the show, but managed to cling onto their winnings in spectacular fashion.

The Beast seemed to be on great form, not getting a single question wrong until the final round, where he fired off a series of incorrect answers in quick succession which lead to the team’s eventual victory.

At first, the quiz master seemed to regain his composure, but after the group pushed him back, there was no hope as he had five questions to go when the clock finally rang out.

‘I did it to myself with two stupid early answers,’ he fumed to host Bradley Walsh.

This all came after he offered contestant Ellie a measly £50 after her disastrous opening round. She took the lower offer and, as part of the winning team, managed to take home just over £3,000.

Not bad going for a contribution of £50, right?

We always love to see a victory on The Chase – but this victory does pale in comparison to the massive 80 grand payout a team on contestants got the other week.

What made that victory even more impressive that it only took two contestants to beat Paul Sinha.

The Chaser also admitted that the shocking episode had been filmed just days after he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

At least viewers of the show got a happier ending this time around.

Everyone was a bit fuming when a contestant took the dreaded minus offer to secure a place in the final – and to say people were a bit livid would be an understatement.

As we all expect, fans took to social media after to say the prize fund had been ‘robbed.’

The Chase airs weekdays from 5pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Happy Days star Henry Winkler denies he’s been feuding with Tom Hanks for the past 30 years straight

MORE: Iain Armitage takes the best selfies at the SAG Awards with Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Aniston and we’re seething with jealousy





