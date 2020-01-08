the-chase-contestants-shock-viewers-with-win-against-anne-hegerty-after-kfc-question-blunder

Two of The Chase contestants rose to victory on Wednesday as they managed to beat Anne Hegerty in the final round.

They had some pretty difficult questions fired at them, but it seemed Anne just couldn’t rise to the occasion as she stumbled on a KFC-related question.

Having to answer 23 questions in a quickfire two-minute round, it started out so well for The Chaser.

She even knew that Nick Carter was part of the Backstreet Boys.

But when it got to question 10, Anne started to struggle. Host Bradley Walsh asked her ‘who wrote the classic song Let’s Face The Music and Dance?’

Anne answered: ‘Cole Porter.’

But Sue and Liz answered correctly which pushed the Chaser back a space.

But she stumbled again when it came to a fast-food question, Bradley quizzed: ‘Which fast-food restaurant serves the Fillet Tower Meal?’

Anne answered: ‘McDonald’s.’

Sue and Liz took away £5,000 each and some viewers even branded them ‘the best contestants ever’.

Taking to Twitter one commented: ’26 out of 28 questions ( including pushbacks ) asked in #thechase final, superb for two people.’

Sue and Liz were amazing @anne_hegerty #thechase — victoria hunter (@vickie_78) January 8, 2020

Well done Sue and Liz, couple of future chasers there #thechase pic.twitter.com/g6JZyxnhg5 — Scott Hopper (@Scotthopper1) January 8, 2020

Never saw that coming #TheChase pic.twitter.com/DU76DhFfI2 — Notthatphilcollins (@notthatphilc) January 8, 2020

Another added: ‘Liz and Sue are the best contestants iv ever seen. Brilliant.’

A third responded: ‘Best two-person team iv seen, amazing and chaser had no chance, well-done Sue and Liz.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Chase contestants send Twitter into meltdown for singing Nelly and Kelly Rowland duet – and it’s everything we need to see today

MORE: The Masked Singer: Jenny-Ryan drops massive hint one of The Chasers is behind the mask – and fans are reeling





