The Chase contestants send Twitter into meltdown for singing Nelly and Kelly Rowland duet – and it’s everything we need to see today

Two contestants on The Chase have gone viral for all the right reasons – and it’s everything you need to see today.

One eagle-eyed viewer posted a clip from the ITV quiz show of the pair singing, although it is unclear when the actual episode was actually aired (but once you have watched it that won’t matter).

A woman, with red hair and wearing glasses, was asked by host Bradley Walsh, ‘On his 2002 number one Dilemma, the singer Nelly featured which of these Kelly’s?’

Although she, didn’t just stop at answering the question, she decided to sing it instead with the help of another Chase contestant.

Only four days into 2020 and the most iconic TV moment of the year has already aired. pic.twitter.com/gfWRHY5HXn — Christine Costello (@CostelloMusings) January 6, 2020

She sang: ‘No matter what I do.’

‘Oh’

‘All I think about is you.’

‘Oh.’

‘Even when I’m with my boo, I’m going crazy over you.’

And if you didn’t sing that with her….why not?

It’s safe to say the clip left fans in hysterics (in a good way).

One commented: ‘This is the wholesome and cute sI want to see in 2020!’

Another responded: ‘This is so cute omg’

Oh my god. He’s so happy. I love him — u r n (@erin_dyerx) January 6, 2020

AHAHAHHAAHGA I’m literally the one going ‘oh’ — Kira🌹 (@kirafmccormack) January 8, 2020

A third added: ‘This is weird yet adorable those lil “oh!”s are amazing.’

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.





