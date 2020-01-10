the-car-tupac-shakur-was-fatally-shot-in-is-up-for-sale-for-$1.75-million-with-‘bullet-dent’-still-visible

The car rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in is once again up for sale for $1.75million (£1.34million), with what are believed to be bullet dents from that fateful night still visible in the door.

Tupac was the passenger in Suge Knight’s black BMW 750Li in September 1996, when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them in Las Vegas and opened fire on the pair.

While Suge avoided major injury, Tupac was shot four times, twice in the chest, once in the arm and once in the thigh, with one of the bullets going into his right lung, before he died of his injuries in hospital six days later.

The car, which belonged to Suge Knight’s label Death Row Records, was impounded after the shooting and sold at auction.

The current owner has painstakingly restored the vehicle, but left the dents in the door, believed to be caused by a bullet, intact.

Whoever ends up buying the vehicle will get documents proving its grisly history, including a certificate which shows it was first bought by Death Row Records.

The car has been fully restored to the condition it was in since Tupac’s death, with a fresh coat of paint on the outside.

Celebrity Cars, who are handing the sale, wrote in their description of the car: ‘This is the first time this car has ever been up for sale or on display since his death in 1996.

‘It has been completely restored to the condition it was in before his death and has just received a new coat of paint.

‘There is a small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was but it is hard to tell. Other than that it is fully restored.

‘The wheels have been replaced with the same wheels that it had at the time of the shooting. It runs great and is in excellent condition.’

Tupac was shot after watching a boxing match between Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson on 7 September 1996, after he and his group got into a fight with an alleged Crips gang member in the MGM Grand hotel.

Witnesses say a white Cadillac pulled up alongside the black BMW Tupac and Suge were riding in and rapidly fired shots from a Glock pistol at the rapper. The killer has never been caught.

Potential buyers will have to put down a $20,000 (£15,300) deposit to make an offer on the car a well as sign a non-disclosure agreement.





