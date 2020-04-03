the-business-brief:-boxers-to-wfh-in

Work From Home is a new vertical dedicated to life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine that many of us are dealing with right now. From what to watch to how to get a fit off and how to not think about anything, this is our guide to the great indoors. For updates on the spread of Covid-19 and how to keep yourself safe and informed, consult WHO and the CDC.

The last few seasons of shows in Paris, Milan, London and New York fashion week prepared the menswear world for a tailoring takeover. Suiting at UNDERCOVER, Louis Vuitton, 1017 ALYX 9SM, and Balenciaga was being modified across the board to accommodate a new type of customer who grew up wearing streetwear and streetwear-adjacent labels but wanted to level up into something with a little more refinement. But, where’s the need for refinement when we’re all trapped inside, sitting around in our underwear maniacally refreshing the newsfeed?

As Covid-19 has upended our ideas of what daily life (and daily modes of getting dressed) even means, it seems that the idea of donning a three-piece tailored suit to answer a zoom call that reduces you to a disembodied avatar isn’t really going to catch on.

For the foreseeable future, priorities around how we dress and what we dress for are changing as we adapt to House Party over IRL parties, and a walk to the grocery store for essential items instead of a cohesive and tactile social experience.

So if we’re all indoors, does what we wear even matter? Athleisure is a formidable solution to all this, as many of us resign to living in a rotation of sweats, hoodies, and slides.

However, one of the unbridled joys of being trapped in your apartment is that no-one can question you for lounging around in your underwear.

So we present to you: the new business brief. It’s underwear-as-outerwear-as-loungewear which you can pair with something more modest on top so you can answer calls and remain video-chat ready while as comfortable as possible.

Take a look at some of our favorite underwear designs below.

Versace Medusa Boxers

Wacko Maria Leopard Print

1017 ALYX 9SM 3-Pack

Jacquemus Artichoke Print

Aries Two-Tone Boxers

Marine Serre Moon Logo Briefs

COMME des GARÇONS Jersey Briefs

Raf Simons Patched Boxers

Human Made Boxer Briefs

NEIGHBORHOOD Classic Boxers

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Boxer Shorts

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.