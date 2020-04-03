the-bulls-have-reportedly-begun-their-search-for-a-new-top-executive

If you’ve followed the Chicago Bulls and their daily proceedings at all for years, then you’re probably aware that their fan base has grown increasingly disillusioned with the leadership of duo of VP of Basketball Operations John Paxon and GM Gar Forman.

The hashtag #FireGarPax has been a Twitter trend at various points throughout their tumultuous tenure in Chicago, as the organization has cycled through questionable coaching hires, personnel decisions, and plenty of losing without making much progress toward improvement.

Now, it appears the team is finally making a move, of sorts, as it was reported on Friday that they are embarking on a search that would replace the leadership duo of John Paxon and Gar Forman with an executive that would have full control over basketball operations, while Forman and Paxon could transition to different roles.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Among the Bulls’ initial plans will be to seek permission to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto GM Bobby Webster, among other candidates, sources told ESPN.

Chicago ownership has discussed the plan with Executive VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson and GM Gar Forman, sources said. Paxson is likely to continue in an advisory role with the franchise; there are expected to be more ownership conversations with Forman about his future too, sources said.

The phrasing sounds a little more uncertain for Forman, but it’s been clear that a leadership change in Chicago has been long overdue. The Bulls will reportedly begin their search in earnest next week, and they hope to have the position filled before the NBA season resumes, although it remains unclear when that might be, given the worldwide quarantine protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Via ESPN)