the-british-public-want-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-evicted-from-frogmore-cottage?

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

The public seems to have had it with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be evicted from their Windsor Cottage according to a majority of the public.

Reportedly, a Daily Mail poll by JL Partners showed a majority also said they should be made to pay back the £2.4 million of public money spent refurbishing it. A total of 60 percent said they ought to not keep Frogmore Cottage whilst 28 percent said they should. Another 60 percent said the couple should pay back the cost of Frogmore’s renovation whilst 25 percent said no. 1,000 adults were interviewed online.

The news comes on the heels of the shock announcement the Royal couple made about resigning from Royal duties. Meghan and Harry announced that they will be resigning from their Royal duties and will split their time between the UK and the United States.

Meghan MarkleGetty Images

Meghan Markle has been adamant about being independent ever since she joined the Royal Family by marrying Prince Harry. Meghan has trod on a few toes while fighting for her independence and privacy. The Royal couple has also managed to alienate the British public and the press.

The Royal couple has been criticized a lot lately for their recent behavior. The resignation announcement sure won’t make things easier for them. But Meghan and Harry seem determined to carve their own path as individuals, away from the sway of the Royal Palace. We’ll just have to wait and see if they succeed. And we have to say, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may indeed move out of Frogmore Cottage voluntarily if they plan to move between the UK and the United States.