‘the-boys’-showrunner-eric-kripke-hopes-to-help-ease-‘apocalypse-anxiety’-with-a-few-shots-from-season-2

In retrospect, last summer seemed like a much simpler time, and that’s a severe understatement considering what the world’s enduring right now. Folks were able to enjoy time at the beach without endangering public health, and for those who needed relief from the heat, Amazon’s The Boys delightfully skewered superheroes with a wickedly fun romp of a first season. Very quickly, the second season headed into production, and unlike many shuttered productions, the show’s return still appears to be on track for a summer release. Thank goodness for TV continuing to do its thing as the ultimate distraction during these difficult months.

After the show delivered a bloody first look, showrunner Eric Kripke has now revealed what he’s (remotely) working on during the editing process. He hopes that folks can cure some of their COVID-19-induced “apocalypse anxiety” by revisiting the first batch of episodes — hey, that’s not a bad idea — and checking out these shots.

Those who aren’t familiar with the show might be unimpressed at this “reveal,” which actually says a lot. Obviously, we’re looking at Homelander (the most powerful superhero known to humanity, and also the greatest villain on Earth) and Butcher (leader of the vigilante group who’s gonna keep beating back The Supes). Homelander’s looking even more dead-eyed than the last time we saw him, and he’ll surely be even more out of control after killing Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell. This was clearly the role that Antony Starr was meant to play, and there’s also the deliciously deviant Karl Urban delivering a knowing glance and proving that he’s still got that bad boy’s number.

The second season of The Boys promises to be even more mayhem filled than the first outing with Toronto shutting down a controversial scene and a subsequent teaser teasing a blood-soaked production. The series, which not only stars Urban and Starr but Jack Quaid as Hughie, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Simon Pegg as Hughie’s father, will (presumably) return in July 2020.