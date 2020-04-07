the-boys-season-2:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-episodes-and-who-will-be-the-new-villain?-everything-you-should-know!

The superhero series is the best as it always attracts the audience. It has a lot of science things and a lot of entertainment with action, and that’s what any viewers required. One such series that came in vogue was The Boys of 2019.

The Boys is a superhero science fiction web television series that is directed by Phillip Sigricca. It is a black comedy full of action that is written and developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon. The Boys is based upon a comic with the same title, that is, The Boys written by Garth Ennis and Robertson. The series has a total of one released season in hand and is coming up with the second one.

Poster of The Boys season 1

The release date of The Boys Seasons 2

The first season of The Boys got released on 26 July 2020 with eight episodes. The makers of The Boys renewed the series for the second season. The second season is coming somewhere in mid-2020 with the same number of episodes. The latest update was given by one of the lead, Karl Urban. He uploaded on Instagram with the caption “about the same time next year.” It means we are getting The Boys 2 in July 2020.

The cast of The Boys Season 2

The cast is almost the same except those who died in the earlier season. There are some new faces too in season two. The casts are- Karl Urban as Billy Butcher(the head of The Boys), Jack Quaid as Hughie or Hugh Campbell, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Antony Star as Homelander (the leader of The Seven), Chace Crawford as The Deep, Dominique McElligot as Queen Maeve and Jessie Tusha as A Train. We are getting a new villain, and that is Stormfront, played by Aysha Cash, who would be joined by comedian Patton Oswalt.

The first look of Stormfront

The plot of The Boys Seasons 2

The story is about a world or a universe of The Boys, where those individuals who possess superpower are considered to be as a superhero. There are two teams. In the upcoming season, we would see Stormfront as a new villain in The Boys.

For the character of Stormfront, it was said that “She can be quite feminist. There is a lot of I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman.” That’s all is know for the plot. The rest of the things are yet to be announced by the makers of The Boys.

Fans want more in season second, more action, more science and of course more entertainment. So let’s just wait for the release!