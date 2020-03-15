The Boys Season 2 First Look at Gender-Swapped Stormfront in Amazon Prime Series

The first season of Amazon’s superhero series The Boys was a smash-hit, pushing the envelope quite expertly in its satirical, and very violent, look at the world of comic book superheroes. The popular series will be returning to the streaming service for a second season later this year, with things set to become a whole lot more complicated for our team of anti-superhero vigilantes. One particular spanner that is going to be thrown into the works is newcomer Stormfront, who is set to join superhero team The Seven and is powerful enough to even throw-down with team-leader Homelander.

Stormfront is all set to be played by You’re the Worst, The Newsroom, and Wolf of Wall Street star Aya Cash, which is somewhat different to the character’s portrayal in the comics as a square-jawed male. The actress has discussed bringing the character to life recently, giving fans some idea of what to expect.

“I think Stormfront is like a nuclear bomb that goes off in the Seven. Maybe nuclear bomb isn’t the right word. We’re in Chernobyl. There you go. It’s a Chernobyl thing. . . . I think she’s here to blow up Vought. She’s here to try to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes… And she can be quite the feminist. There’s a lot of, I wouldn’t say misdirect, but she also is a very empowered woman.”

It sounds like the series will lean heavily into the gender-change, and should provide an interesting dynamic between Stormfront and the ignorantly dangerous Homelander, as well as The Boys. Stormfront’s true origin in the source material is tied very tightly with Nazi history, and though it is not clear how much that will be involved in the television series’ adaptation, it would be a shame to leave it out.

In The Boys comic books, Stormfront was experimented on as a child, and even though some of Hitler’s own advisers called for the powered-up youngin to be destroyed, he survived and lived on in the United States. Though the series was not a strictly accurate depiction of the comics, it has been pretty close, particularly with some of the more controversial topics, so hopefully, Stormfront’s backstory will remain intact.

Aya Cash has also stated that even though her version of Stormfront is a very social media-aware young woman, and is savvy in ways that Homelander will never be. She also says that she will not back down from the psychopathic superhero whenever he tries to intimidate her, which is certainly something that he is not used to. So, despite having a pretty troubled past, Stormfront should provide fans with some enjoyment when she gets under Homelander’s invulnerable skin.

The Boys is an Amazon Prime series based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: the Seven, Vought International’s premier superhero team, and the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control.

The Boys will return to Amazon for Season 2 later in 2020, with an official premiere date not yet announced. This comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.

