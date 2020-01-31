the-boots-70-sale-starts-today:-from-no7-to-ted-baker,-the-best-deals-up-to-70%-off

If you thought the time to get your hands on a beauty bargain in January was over, it’s time to think again.

High street chain Boots has launched a 70 per cent off deal on some of it’s biggest brands, from skincare and fragrance to makeup and beauty electricals.

The flash sale takes place at around this time every year, throwing shoppers into stiff competition to bag the bargains before they’re gone.

If you’re hoping to take advantage of the beauty offers, here’s everything you need to know about the better-than-half-price sale.

When does the Boots 70 sale start?

The sale will begin in-store only from Friday January 31 with many lines slashed by 70 per cent and likely to drop throughout February. If last year is anything to go by, prices on some products could fall to as low as 90 per cent off.

Which products are included in the Boots sale?​

There will be massive cuts on products from a range of sections including No7 skincare, gift sets, fragrances and an Oral B toothbrush, one of our top buys for Christmas 2019.

If you can’t make it down to Boots today for the 70 Sale, here are some of the best January deals you can shop online:

If you bought all the products in this set separately you would be spending £156. The set includes No7 favourites such as Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 50ml, Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum Boost Sheet Mask and Airbrush Away Primer 30ml amongst other travel-sized skincare and makeup must-haves.

£36 | Buy it now *was £80

Love all things Ted, or know someone who does? Now’s your chance to get this 12-piece set which includes makeup brushes and an eyelash curler alongside cosmetics.

£20.25 | Buy it now *was £45

Deck baby out in this downright adorable 100 per cent cotton green floral pinny dress that comes with a pale pink bodysuit. The only thing cuter is the price.

£4.80 | Buy it now *was £14

Braun Silk-expert Pro 5 PL5014 Latest Generation IPL– Permanent Hair Removal (White and Gold)

Say goodbye to unwanted hair with Braun’s hair removal laser, which is not only smaller and lighter than previous models, but is on sale for half the price too!

£282.50 | Buy it now *was £565

Brighter smiles are here, not just thanks to the superior cleaning function of Oral B’s premium electric toothbrush, but because you can save £180 on the original RRP too!

£120 | Buy it now *was £300

A tin filled with Soap & Glory favourites is always handy to have as an emergency birthday gift. The contents are worth £80.50 and Boots was selling this at £60, but the price has come down even further for the annual sale.

£27 | Buy it now *was £60

Please note sale prices are subject to change.

