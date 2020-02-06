The Body In The Pool review: Channel 4's Michael Barrymore documentary presents a painstaking investigation

The schedules are a swamp of true crime titillation.

Start channel-hopping and you always end up somehow with Murders that Shocked the Nation or the like, all grainy reconstructions and interviews with self-appointed experts who often look profoundly criminal themselves. It’s one of the basest TV formats.

Barrymore: The Body in the Pool, a sober, painstaking investigation that may well prove instrumental in moving this unsolved case forward at last, shows such documentaries can still be made with intelligence and serious intent. Be warned, it’s nearly two hours long and its unremitting gravity makes it a grim watch. But it is well worth the time.

It opens with a recording of a call made at 5.48 am on March 31, 2001, from Michael Barrymore’s home in Roydon, Essex.

The programme is long and unremittingly grim(Essex Police/Channel 4 )

“A geezer’s drowned in the pool, a fella’s drowned in the pool — there’s a party going on and someone’s just gone out and found him.”

Stuart Lubbock, 31, had met Barrymore that night at a nightclub in Harlow and gone back to his house with a number of others. Now he was dead. The initial police response, it is now clear, was inadequate and the scene not properly secured, because it was assumed it was an accident.

Only later that day was the body found to have severe anal injuries. Nobody has ever been charged in relation to his death.

Towards the end of the programme, DCI Stephen Jennings of Essex Police, the fifth senior investigating officer in the case, gives a remarkably definite summary of what he believes happened: “Stuart was assaulted, quite possibly in the jacuzzi, and then either died in the jacuzzi or went unconscious, and then, to make it look like a drowning, was thrown in the swimming pool. I believe very much that Stuart Lubbock was raped and murdered that night. Someone at that party knows what happened — that is completely and utterly a fact.”

A series of forensic pathologists report on their findings. One, Professor Jack Crane, says Stuart Lubbock’s injuries were “highly suggestive of some large object having been forcibly inserted … I cannot anticipate any circumstances where this was a consensual act.”

Television shows in 2020

With the drugs found in his blood, the assault could have caused a sudden cardiac arrest, he concludes. Barrymore, now 67, was approached for comment but did not respond. There is, though, footage from an interview he did with Trevor McDonald at the time in an attempt to clear his name, insisting: “There was no sex in that house that night, there was no orgy that I was aware of … To this day, I don’t know what happened to him.”

When he refused to answer questions at the inquest, which returned an open verdict, his TV career was over, although he has made various attempts to revive it, including appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. In 2007, he was arrested on suspicion of rape and murder but no charges followed.

In 2017, he sued Essex police for damages for wrongful arrest, hoping for a £2.4 million payout, but did not succeed. Essex police have now launched a fresh appeal for information. In the appeal, DCI Jennings said: “Nine people went to the party at Michael Barrymore’s house. We know not everyone at that party was responsible for what happened, but someone was.”

Throughout, Stuart Lubbock’s family, including his damaged younger brother and his frail father Terry, bear witness to their grief and incomprehension of the lack of a resolution. “If I try hard I can think of Stuart as a child, as a person, as a man — but it’s very, very hard because this thing is so big that it’s smothered everything that was good about my son Stuart,” Terry says.

This programme, so well directed by Tom Barrow, might just be the start of the Lubbocks finding some justice at last.

Barrymore: The Body in the Pool is on Channel 4, 9pm tonight