‘the-blacklist’-season-7:-title-of-episode-13-and-the-release-date

NBC is returning with episode 13 of Blacklist season 4. Fans are eagerly waiting after catching a glimpse of the promo. The trailer has created excitement among fans and they can’t wait to watch further episodes of Season 7. The wait will be end soon!

Blacklist is an American crime thriller series produced by Davis Entertainment, Universal Television, and Sony Pictures. A total of six seasons have been created so far. The first season aired from Sept 23 to May 12, 2014. The second series premiered from 22 Sept to May 14, 2015. The third Season was released between Oct 1, 2015, and May 2016. Subsequently Season 4 in 2016, Season 5 in 2017 and Season 6 In 2019.

Release date of 13th episode:

Episode 13 of season 7 is going to release in two days, It is set to release on 3rd April 2020 on NBC. Amid Corona pandemic, the release may be extended, but it is almost confirmed that it will release as per schedule. The first 12 episodes of the 7th season are already broadcasted from October 14, 2019.

The Cast of 13th episode of Blacklist Season7:

The appearance of the 13th episode will be the same as in the previous episode of season 7. We can see James Spader as Raymond Red Reddington. Diego Klattenhoff is expected to be seen as Donald Ressler. Hany Lennix is embodied as Herald Copper. Glen Carter’s role will be played by Clark Middleton. There will be new faces too.

The expected plot of Episode 13 of Blacklist Season 7:

The Upcoming Episode is titled “Newton Purcell”. The plot can revolve around the Taskforce scrutinizing into a series of Cyberattack on the data centre. While Glen tries to convince how he can be useful to Red after a mishap in shipping. It will be interesting to see, how ‘Sound’ leads to the demise of someone.