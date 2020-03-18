the-biggest-problem-with-‘madness’-that-outraged-tennis

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has described the decision to move the French Open to September as “troublesome” and “insensitive.”

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) announced overnight the tournament, due to start in Paris in late May, would instead be held in late September, just a week after the scheduled finish of the US Open.

Players have reacted angrily to the change, which would see the French Open in direct conflict with the Laver Cup, while also playing a grand slam on clay in the middle of the hardcourt season.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who is a member of the ATP player’s council, described the decision as “madness” and lamented the fact there’d been no communication with the players.

Rafael Nadal may have to choose between the US Open and the French Open. (AP)

According to Woodbridge, the FFT will need to reconsider its actions.

“It’s pretty obvious they’ve gone ahead with little or no consultation,” Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“That’s very troublesome when you don’t at least speak to the playing group, and given the times that we’re in that’s insensitive.

“At some point it will need to be looked at again.”

Woodbridge, who won both the Men’s Doubles and the Mixed Doubles at the French Open, says the rescheduled tournament raises many questions.

“What does Rafael Nadal do? Does he play the US Open or does he save himself for the French? Because the likelihood is you can’t win both of those back-to-back,” Woodbridge said.

“The US Open is brutal in terms of heat and recovery, and the French is brutal because of the physicality that is required playing on clay.

Roger Federer (Getty)

“It really does open up the possibility of players choosing one or the other. The majority won’t, but I’d expect Roger Federer to play the US Open and not the French, and Rafa to do the reverse.

“Can Novak win both back-to-back? Historically the French and Wimbledon were two weeks apart, but at least you had a week off, followed by a week’s preparation. That’s not the case here.

“And let’s say you’re a doubles player, and you go deep at the US Open. Then you can’t get to qualifying for the French. There’s a lot of issues that I think have been disregarded by choosing the date that they have.”

Leading players Naomi Osaka and Diego Schwartzman also expressed their frustration at the decision.

Naomi Osaka (Getty)

With events unfolding rapidly and the situation changing almost daily, Woodbridge says those that make the decisions will need to put their heads together.

“This is where we need to sit back and see how the landscape unfolds. Everyone is taking a hit, there are contracts in place, broadcast commitments, sponsors, and all of those things need to be discussed and thought through,” Woodbridge said.

“Even now I think that the French Federation will need to come to the table and work through the issues with the rest of the tennis community.

“You hope that that’s actually what happens.”

With the French Open moving out of its slot in May, the next scheduled grand slam is Wimbledon in late June.

But Woodbridge says even that is under a cloud.

Novak Djokovic hits a forehand during 2019 Wimbledon final. (EPA/AAP)

“I can’t make a call on that so far out. Even just listening to (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson, he said stay at home for 12 weeks, well that takes us almost to the start of Wimbledon. The issue we’re going to have is because we’re an international sport, will players be able to get to events?

“A lot of players will not be able to travel, so our tour won’t be open to all its members.

“I think these are things that need a lot more discussion and boardroom talk, to understand and create the opportunity for everyone.

“We have tour members from just about every country in the world, and you have to be able to let them play. We don’t have the ability at this point in time to see when we can get back on court.

“It’s a state of limbo for everyone, which is why the decision from the French federation came as a big surprise.”