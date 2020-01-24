the-biggest-movie-releases-of-2020

Although the imminent Oscars awards (10th February) may lead many film fanatics to fixate on pictures from the past 12 months, it’s the future movie buffs should be looking towards. Why? From Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle, to new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, plus Pixar’s Onward, there’s a stream of unforgettable blockbusters about to hit cinemas.

And there are plenty more box office big-hitters to get excited about, from DC’s Birds of Prey, to Mulan and, of course, James Bond adventure No Time to Die (which is expected to become the highest-grossings British title of the year).

Below are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2020, whether in theatres or on demand via the likes of Netflix.

Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll through to find 2021’s big hitters…

1917 – out now

Set in – you guessed it – 1917, this hard-hitting drama delves into the trench warfare of the First World War. It sees two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, given a seemingly impossible mission – one which takes them across enemy territory. Read more.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman

Just Mercy – Out now

Just Mercy tells the thought-provoking true story of young Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson, a man who sought to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rafe Spall, Tim Blake Nelson

Bad Boys For Life – Out now

17 years since the last Bad Boys film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting for a belated sequel as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett attempt to take down a drug cartel in Atlanta. Read more

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, DJ Khaled, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

The Personal History of David Copperfield – Out now

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

Bombshell – Out now

This film based on true events has hired an all-star cast to tell the stories of various former female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow).

Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow

The Grudge – Out now

Another American remake of the critically acclaimed Japanese horror film.

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, John Cho, Demian Bichir

Tom Hanks stars as legendary American TV host Fred Rogers opposite Matthew Rhys as a reluctant Esquire journalist sent to profile him. The real-life story might not mean as much to UK audiences, but Hanks’ performance is already generating plenty of awards buzz based on the first trailer. Read More.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys

Not your classic Hollywood film, this critically-acclaimed Robert Eggers (The Witch) black comedy is a hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers trying to keep their sanity on a remote island in the 1890s.

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman

Delving into the 1996 Atlanta bombing, this movie explores the true story of Richard Jewell, the man wrongly suspected and vilified for carrying out the attack.

Starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley

While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man and a black woman are pulled over for a minor traffic violation. However, the situation escalates, seeing the couple on the run – and going viral.

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith