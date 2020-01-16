the-biggest-movie-releases-of-2020

Calling all blockbuster film fans: 2020 is going to be a massive year for you. From Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle, to new Marvel titles such as Black Widow, plus Pixar’s Onward, Disney alone has at least five films that could very well break the £1 billion mark at the global box office.

And there’s plenty more box office big-hitters to get excited about, from DC’s Birds of Prey, to A Quiet Place 2 and James Bond adventure No Time to Die.

Below are the biggest and most anticipated movie releases still to come in 2020. Check back for more details and new additions as the year goes on, and scroll to the bottom for 2021’s big hitters…

The Gentlemen – out now

The latest crime caper from Guy Ritchie follows a US expat (Mickey Pearson) and his London-based marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes and a whole lot of guns. Read More.

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong

Jojo Rabbit – out now

How to explain this one? Young German boy Jojo has his worldview altered when he discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Together with his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (!) he must face up to his blind nationalism. Steered by director Taika Waititi’s (Thor Ragnorak) zany brand of humour, this film is already getting plenty of Oscars buzz. Read More.

Starring: Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Roman Griffin Davis, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen

1917 – out now

Set in – you guessed it – 1917, this hard-hitting drama delves into the trench warfare of the First World War. It sees two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, given a seemingly impossible mission – one which takes them across enemy territory. Read more.

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman

Just Mercy tells the thought-provoking true story of young Alabama lawyer Bryan Stevenson, a man who sought to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation.

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Rafe Spall, Tim Blake Nelson

17 years since the last Bad Boys film, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are reuniting for a belated sequel as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett attempt to take down a drug cartel in Atlanta. Read more

Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, DJ Khaled, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton

The classic Charles Dickens novel is given a revamp courtesy of Armando Iannucci and lead actor Dev Patel, playing the title character as he navigates life in Victorian London. Read more

Starring: Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie

This film based on true events has hired an all-star cast to tell the stories of various former female Fox News personnel and their allegations against founder Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow).

Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow

Another American remake of the critically acclaimed Japanese horror film.

Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, John Cho, Demian Bichir