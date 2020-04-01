the-biggest-bag-trend-of-2020-is-carrying-every-single-thing-you-own

When I went out for a short walk to let my dog outside an hour ago, I chose the biggest bag I own to go nowhere. I stuffed it with my wallet, a bottle of Purell, a bag of treats, an extra scarf to use as a mask, a pair of gloves, some clorox wipes, my keys, my cell phone, and the entirety of whatever else was last left on top of my dresser. I haven’t seen my microbag in weeks.

While teeny tiny bags are infinitely trending, oversized bags have been on the rise for the past couple of seasons too. Back when I had places to go I would stuff my pockets with necessities just so I could use a bag so small it could easily double as an earring (and some people have actually worn it on their ear). The appeal is definitely palpable. Why carry the weight of the world when Jacquemus makes a bag the size of an orange that’ll make you squeal? But these days I don’t want to squeal. I want to scream. And the heaviness of my stress and anxiety feels so substantial, I need a bag so oversized it’ll hold all of it so I don’t drown.

Apparently, a bag that large doesn’t exist yet but if it did it would look like this photo from the Big Bag Club Instagram.The account started as a way to poke fun at how bags were quickly becoming ridiculously big as rapidly as they became comically small. Its bio states, “Size does matter. That’s all.” And it features photoshopped images that make already big bags bigger. The account isn’t so far off from reality either. Bags are really getting bigger, regardless of if they can hold all of my anxiety or not.

The arrival of the supersized-bag trend felt inescapable when Simon Porte Jacquemus sent a straw bag down the spring ‘19 Jacquemus runway that was so large it looked like his infamous and equally big straw hat. His Le Chiquito bag is practically the symbol for the microbag movement and it only feels right that he would be the one to usher in another bag movement of equally obscene proportions.

Just last month, Loewe and Proenza Schouler debuted large bags in their fall ‘20 runway shows. Street-style stars and editors pranced around fashion month with the Maison Margiela Glam Slam Bag that’s so big and poofy it would look more at home on a California king bed than it does front row. Katie Holmes can’t seem to stop wearing the Khaite Envelope Pleat Leather tote. Dua Lipa was recently spotted in an airport (back when that was a thing) with a yellow XXL Telfar bag.

Robino Salvatore/Getty Images

2020 is definitely shaping up to be the year of carrying everything you own — emotional baggage, panic,and existential dread included. And while all of the bags available now were designed prior to the Coronavirus crisis, there is something that feels so very apt about their proportions. Maybe when this is all over I’ll want to throw my phone out the window and run out the door with a bag the size of my pinky finger. But for now I definitely want something that can fit my hand sanitizer collection.

