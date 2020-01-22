the-big-bang-theory’s-kunal-nayyar-teases-big-announcement-and-wil-wheaton-has-a-plan-to-collaborate…

Kunal Nayyar and wil Wheaton are making plans post The Big Bang Theory (Picture: CBS)

The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar has intentionally dropped off the radar since waving goodbye to the beloved sitcom, but the Raj Koothrappali star has confirmed he’s got big news coming our way imminently, and, arguably more exciting, Wil Wheaton has proposed big plans.

Kunal went on a social media hiatus after The Big Bang Theory finale, traveling the world, getting his thoughts together and preparing for his next chapter.

While Johnny Galecki welcomed his first child, Kaley Cuoco threw herself at HBO drama The Flight Attendant (to the detriment of her hair) and the animated Harley Quinn series, and Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons teamed up for the US adaption of Miranda, Kunal took a gap year.

Now the 38-year-old is looking ahead and shared a poignant post to his 2.6 million Instagram followers.

‘The only thing permanent in this life is change,’ he began. ‘I walk forward with no trepidation nor fear. Because I know every day, wherever In the world I may be, whatever it is that I may be doing, even if it’s for a moment, I can close my eyes and have complete access to bliss…

‘It’s been a beautiful and restful time since Big Bang ended; now it’s time to go back to doing what I love most… announcements to follow:) Love you.’

Wise words from the British Indian actor. And Wil Wheaton, who will be hosting Star Trek: Picard after show The Ready Room, already has plans for the pair.

‘I’m coming over, and we are going to build the most epic cardboard box fort in history,’ he promised, and if we don’t get photographic evidence we riot.

The Big Bang Theory is available to stream on Netflix UK.





