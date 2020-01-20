The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco thought man was attacking her – actually her hair was on fire

Kaley Cuoco has detailed a hair-raising incident that saw her barnet catch on literal fire – but she just thought she was being attacked by the man trying to save her life.

What a tale, Kaley! And, as the actor joked in the clip, ‘I’m sure this story would go viral’.

You’re not wrong.

The Big Bang Theory star was in Rome filming for her new TV show The Flight Attendant, when she went to a local bar to blow off some steam with castmates and friends.

Having got a ‘third wind’ at 1am, after leaving the second bar, Kaley detailed the long wait to get a drink before she finally scored a seat and settled in to bond with her girlfriends – one of which had flown over from London to visit the actor.

‘Us and our little Flight attendant crew are at the actual bar finally getting a drink, it’s taking forever, I sit down at a high top, enjoying myself, talking to the girls and I smell something,’ Kaley said in the latest instalment of her Instagram TV series, A Cup Of Cuoco. ‘It smells like someone is burning toast.’

She continued: ‘I’m like “it stinks in here”. I see one of my girlfriends’ eyes go really big, out of nowhere this guy comes behind me and, what I’m thinking is he’s attacking me, and he’s patting me down.

‘[I think] I’m getting attacked! I’m hearing someone saying, “fuoco, fuoco, fuoco”, my narcissistic brain goes, “yes I’m miss Cuoco, yes, do you want a picture, of course”. I’m literally thinking they’re saying “Cuoco, Cuoco, Cuoco”.’

She then realised they were saying ‘fuoco’…which means ‘fire’.

‘There was a candelabra lit right behind me, I didn’t see, I didn’t feel it,’ Kaley continued. ‘Having a candelabra in an open bar at 2 o’clock in the morning? Not so good Rome.’

She added: ‘What went up on flames was my hair. Luckily my hair was up and I had no product in…but it started flaming. This guy is attacking me and my girlfriend Danielle is pushing embers off my shoulders. I still don’t know what’s going on. But I was fuoco, I was on fire.

‘People were trying to save me.

‘The flames go up, my girlfriend is pushing the embers off, this other man is trying to help me and I thought he was trying to attack me but he saved my life. I bought him a drink later, don’t worry.’

Once it was confirmed Kaley was fine, her mates were just worried about the hair, which is apparently ‘another character in the show’. Another friend wanted to know how her new Gucci jacket was.

These are the issues, people!

‘My hair lived, I had a shot after that. The jacket lived. My neck lived. And we had a great night,’ Kaley said. ‘You see videos, of mostly women, of their hair going up in flames and you think what an idiot, how did she get so close to that, who does that, dumb! Well, I did.

‘When in Rome. It was definitely an experience I’ll never forget and a bonding moment between me and my cast for them to see me so lit up.

‘It was hilarious, sh*t happens.’

We’re glad you, and your hair and Gucci jacket, are fine, Kaley!





