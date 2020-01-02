the-big-bang-theory’s-kaley-cuoco-needs-to-get-‘s**t-together’-before-returning-to-the-flight-attendant-after-new-year’s-eve-celebrations

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco is feeling the New Year’s celebrations as she prepares to go back to work on The Flight Attendant. Although, unlike some of us she has still got another 10 day break ahead.

The 34-year-old recently admitted her new drama has been the ‘most challenging’ project of her career as she yawned over a hot cuppa in her new series A Cup of Cuoco.

In her latest video on Instagram, the former Penny Holfstader actress realised she needs to get her ‘st together’ before she’s back in her flight attendant uniform.

‘It’s 2020, I feel like I got run over by a truck,’ she told her 5.8 million Instagram followers. ‘It’s so unfair – the older we get the less fun we’re supposed to have because we get punished for it.

‘I swear I had two glasses of wine – two. I’m being honest, I would tell you if I had, like, raged. I feel like I drank 20 bottles. Now it’s like the more we do the more we’re punished, but I didn’t even do that much – it’s so unfair! I used to be able to drink two bottles not two glasses and feel totally normal.’

She continued: ‘I go back to work in 11 days so we need to get girlfriend’s shit together. I might even do a double workout today. She’s coming in hot. She’s coming in hot.’

Kaley – who comically hit back at her former The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki with a dig this week – has done anything but slow down since waving goodbye to the sitcom.

As well as playing Harley Quinn in the Batman villain’s foul-mouthed animated series, she’s starring as Cassandra Bowden in The Flight Attendant, who wakes up in a hotel room with the worst hangover of her life after a night out in Dubai.

And to make her morning from hell even more unbearable, there’s a dead body beside her and she has a sneaking suspicion she may have something to do with said corpse’s demise. Bummer.

The Flight Attendant is expected to air on HBO Max in 2020 while The Big Bang Theory is available to stream on Netflix UK.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco ends decade with Johnny Galecki dig and loads of Penny and Leonard throwbacks

MORE: The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki’s dig at Kaley Cuoco is giving us all the Penny and Leonard feels