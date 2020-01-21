the-big-bang-theory’s-kaley-cuoco-goes-to-sleep-at-airport-because-‘even-busy-flight-attendants-need-a-nap’

The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco was completely conked out filming new series The Flight Attendant that she ended up taking a nap while surrounded by concerned onlookers at Roma airport.

The 34-year-old has been filming her new HBO drama at the Italian capital, riding Vespas, drinking Aperol Spritz, tucking into the local cuisine and accidentally setting her hair on fire.

So who could blame the former Penny Holfstader actress when it all got too much and she needed some shut-eye in full public view.

Sharing a shot of herself catching some winks, Kaley writer to her 5.8 million followers: ‘Even busy flight attendants need a nap every once in a while … Grazie ,Roma! Eri perfetto! Ciao!’

The Flight Attendant follows Cassandra Bowden (played by Kaley) who wakes up in a hotel room with the worst hangover of her life after a night out in Dubai.

And to make her morning from hell even more unbearable, there’s a dead body beside her and she has a sneaking suspicion she may have something to do with said corpse’s demise.

Kaley recently warned her new role, which she described as her most ‘challenging’ project yet is a million miles away from The Big Bang Theory.

‘Don’t be all like, “Oh she’s Penny, she can’t do anything else,”‘ she quipped in a recent episode from her Instagram series a Cup of Cuoco. ‘I know that’s going to be said I’m already aware, it’s good, I’m ready.’

The Flight Attendant is expected to land on HBO Max in 2020.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco thought man was attacking her – actually her hair was on fire

MORE: The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco warns fans not to compare new role to Penny