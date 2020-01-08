the-big-bang-theory:-sheldon’s-hypocrisy-to-leonard-exposed-by-fan-in-asthma-plot-hole

The Big Bang Theory characters are one clever bunch of people – and yet even nearly a year on since the show ended, the continuity errors and plot holes just keep on coming.

A new spot from an eagle-eyed fan of the show has revealed that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) had been telling Leonard a massive lie about having asthma, only to suddenly recover seasons later.

… Or the writing team simply forgot this tidbit of information, who are we to say?

Speaking about the plot hole, the fan explained that it is revealed in two key episodes: The Fuzzy Boots Collary (Season one, episode three) and The Zazzy Substitution (Season four, episode three).

They reveal: ‘In [The Fuzzy Boots Collary] Leonard is depressed at being alone and enters their flat singing emo songs and carrying a bag containing a cat scratching post.

‘Sheldon begins to act as Sheldon does and begins to object to Leonard adopting a cat. At this point Leonard cuts in and said he’s taken Sheldon’s asthma into account…’

‘Oops there’s the clanger!,’ they declare. ‘At what other point in any show does Sheldon have asthma? At what point in Young Sheldon does he have asthma? Isn’t it Leonard who has asthma?’

But what does that mean for The Zazzy Substituion three years later?

‘Suddenly Sheldon, having argued and separated from his “friend who is a girl and friend but not his girlfriend” [Amy Farrah-Fowler], Sheldon acquires numerous cats including Zazzles,’ the fan adds.

‘If there’s a bigger pothole in this series I would be surprised.’

We mean… they have a point.

It’s not the first time that the show has missed its own lore, with another fan noticing Howard’s discussion about his childhood not matching with a blink-and-you’ll miss it cameo on Young Sheldon.

Sheldon has also proven to be a hypocrite in other episodes – judging other people’s behaviours before doing them himself.

Classic Sheldon move, if you ask us.

The Big Bang Theory is available on Netflix in the UK.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Big Bang Theory fans have noticed a massive plot hole in Young Sheldon that contradicts the main show

MORE: The Big Bang Theory fans discover massive Sheldon Cooper plot hole – when did his father die?





