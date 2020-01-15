The Big Bang Theory fans notice huge plot hole in season 10 – and it’s to do with Amy and Penny’s creepy painting

The Big Bang Theory fans have noticed a major plot hole in season 10 – and it has a lot to do with Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Penny Hofstadter’s (Kaley Cuoco) er…shall we say interesting painting.

If we take ourselves back to the episode when Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) proposes to Amy (which was the cutest thing ever) we see Penny and Sheldon having one of their special heart to hearts.

During this conversation, Penny explained (in her old apartment where Sheldon and Amy are now living) that Nowitzki has a crush on him, which of course he is oblivious to.

Although when Sheldon goes to the bathroom, Penny looks at the painting and exclaims ‘Don’t look at me like that I tried’.

And that is all fine, but one eagle-eyed fan has noticed a plot hole about the painting, and they took to Reddit to share their thoughts.

The post began: ‘So, I am really hooked and I’ve watched the entire series many times. And I just spotted this plot hole.’

The viewer went on to explain that if we go back a bit in season 10 to episode 10, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon argue over who will get what in their apartment.

The post continues: ‘In the first half, Amy and Sheldon bring the painting of Amy and Penny to Leonard and Penny’s apartment. At the end of the episode, we see that Penny and Leonard set up the painting in their apartment.

‘Which brings us to the conclusion that the painting is no longer in Penny’s old apartment where Sheldon and Amy are living.

‘So. am I wrong in this case? Or am I missing something? As far as I remember there was no episode in between where the painting gets exchanged.’

So basically if you missed the plot hole – in episode 10, Penny and Leonard have the painting in their apartment….but in episode 24 the painting magically appears in Amy and Sheldon’s apartment – and you’d think Sheldon would be the first to notice.

You can’t argue at the facts.





