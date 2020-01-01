the-big-bang-theory:-fans-brand-sheldon-cooper-a-‘hypocrite’-for-his-changing-drinking-habits

The Big Bang Theory fans have taken up arms against Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), branding the character a ‘hypocrite’ for his changing drinking habits throughout the show.

The popular American sitcom may have ended in May of last year, but that still hasn’t stopped fans dissecting every minute detail of what happened on screen.

One particular fan took to Reddit to call out Jim Parsons’ astrophysicist for his hypocritical approach to drinking from the first season to the last, arguing that his character had changed.

‘Sheldon Cooper PhD doesn’t drink or swear,’ they wrote. ‘But in one of the first episodes [of the show], he swears and drinks. Bruh.’

The eagle-eyed viewer then went on to pinpoint events throughout the run of the show where Sheldon would drink casually with his friends; from going to a par with Leonard and Raj when Howard announces he’s going to be a father, to one of the very first episodes where both Leonard and Sheldon are seen drinking beer.

Some other fans, however, rejected the notion that Sheldon was a hypocrite for his drinking habits – arguing instead that it was just character development as the show progressed.

‘He drinks all the time,’ one said. ‘He just doesn’t do it alone.’

Another insisted that: ‘[Sheldon] drinks when social convention dictates to drink.’

And since this is Reddit, there was obviously one snarky comment: ‘You’re annoyed that in 279 episodes some small things are not consistent? Interesting.’

Speaking of Sheldon, some fans also drew attention to the fact that there was a massive plot-hole in regards to his father in the series too.

It was well established in the show that Sheldon’s father had been a hard-drinking alcoholic who had never really understood his genius son and who had died when Sheldon was still a teenager.

Taking to Reddit (again), one wannabe detective said: ‘In season 1 episode 11 where Sheldon says at age 15, he was left in Germany (where he was visiting a university as a professor, obviously) when he was sick since his mother had to fly back to Texas to help his father since ‘the house had fallen off the cinder blocks again.’

This, they discovered, is at odds with the information we’re given about George Cooper throughout the rest of the series – Sheldon repeats often that he was 14 when his dad died.

So, what’s the truth? Or was this just one, innocent continuity error that was never picked up the show’s bosses?

The Big Bang Theory is available to stream now on Netflix.





