🔥The best YouTube yoga classes you can do at home🔥

Now that lockdown’s in place, many of us have more time on our hands than we’re used to, so if you’ve always wanted to get into yoga, now is the time to do it.

And if the crisis has got you feeling unsettled, you’re not alone. Physical activity will keep your mind off anything else, and there’s a spiritual element to yoga which can be very soothing in times of uncertainty.

Even better, it’s absolutely free, as YouTube is full of free exercise videos that you can do from the comfort or your home, zero equipment required.

So whether you are suffering from stress, bad posture or aches and pains, roll out your yoga mat and let these fitness gurus guide you into a place of holistic wholesomeness.

Yoga with Adriene

If you haven’t yet heard of US-based Adriene Mishler and her hugely popular Yoga with Adriene YouTube series (which has over six million subscribers), can you even call yourself a yogi? The hashtag #yogawithadriene brings up over 230,000 posts, showing just how cult her yoga workouts have become.

Annie Clarke

London-based Annie Clarke, who runs online yoga studio The Practice shares yoga flows, meditation and breathwork practices and healthy recipes on her YouTube channel.

Tune in for themed yoga practices, like stress-busting flows and sequences to aid digestion.

Shona Vertue

Australian personal trainer and yoga instructor Shona Vertue taught David Beckham to be flexible. She’s encouraging everyone self-isolating to stay active via her YouTube channel, which has over 70,000 subscribers, and where she offers dynamic yoga flows alongside mobility sequences and full-body workouts.

DoYouYoga

Do You Yoga has launched a 7-day yoga and meditation challenge aimed at keeping you calm over the next few weeks and months, and over 18,000 yogis have already signed up for it.

The channel brings together certified yoga instructors from around the world and delivers fresh videos every week.

SarahBethYoga

Just starting out? You need to master the basics. Host and trainer Sarah Beth methodically runs-down a few entry-level hatha poses and longer holding yin-style releases to gently warm you into the practice of regularly stretching.

Koya Webb

California-based yoga teacher and holistic health coach, Koya Webb, counts P. Diddy among her former clients. From yoga for neck or back pain to a seven-day backbend challenge, her channel has an archive of content to get your flow on.

Yoga With Tim

Tim specialised in full-body power and vinyasa flows that will leave your arms aching – but in a good way. He also have a number of beginner videos so there’s something for every ability level.

YogaTX

Suffering from sore shoulders? You can holistically heal pain and work out your lower back, upper back, shoulders, and chest with these simple but effective exercises, which are designed to naturally relieve tension and sciatica pain.

