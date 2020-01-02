The best water filter jugs – as tested by experts

“Water is the new frontier,” says Dr Rita Palandrani, a member of the UK Sommelier Association. Palandrani is one of a small but increasing number of expert tasters who are preoccupied with the quality and flavour of H2O – that hydrating compound which makes up 60pc of the human body.

Yes, there really is such a thing as a water sommelier. In the US, water sommelier Martin Riese has made headlines by dreaming up a 44-page water pairing menu at Ray’s & Stark Bar, a restaurant at the Los Angeles Country Museum of Art. And it appears the trend is growing: take a look at water connoisseur website finewaters.com and you quickly learn that there is a blossoming community dedicated to learning about the natural elixir that makes its way from mountains to mouths.

Now, if all this sounds somewhat ‘out there’ to you, then you’re not alone: I confess I did a double take when I started researching the world of water tasting for this article. But as I sit around a big table full of colourless glasses, ready to embark on a test to find the best water filter jugs on the market, the experts assure me that this is serious stuff. “Water has a terroir, like wine, and it can improve the epicurean experience,” says Dr Palandrani, a member of The Fine Water Academy. “The taste is determined by the minerals it contains.”