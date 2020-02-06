the-best-uk-wedding-fairs-in-2020

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Planning a wedding can be both exciting and daunting.

Finding the perfect dress and shoes… as well as the perfect caterers, and flowers and stationary suppliers, can be overwhelming.

Enter the wedding fair, an event bringing the best suppliers (either local or by theme) together under one roof.

Here are some of the biggest and best taking place in the UK this spring.

London, Manchester and Birmingham: The National Wedding Show

(Catherine Noble Photography)

When? February 15-16 2020. Olympia London

The UK’s largest wedding show, with events in London, Manchester and Birmingham. There’s a catwalk to showcase the latest trends in bridal fashion, and a presence from all the major venue specialists and photographers. Guests can browse collections from top designers and try dresses on with no appointment.

nationalweddingshow.co.uk

London, Manchester and Norwich: A Most Curious Wedding Fair

When? Dates in London (7-9 Feb), Manchester (29 February) and Norwich (29 March). Old Truman Brewery, Brick Lane

Launched in 2010 and now on its twentieth show, Most Curious is run across three locations in the UK: London (February 7-9), Manchester (February 29) and Norwich (March 29). Founded by a group of creatives with backgrounds in design, journalism, fashion, styling, events, media and PR, this is a wedding show for ‘rock stars, actors, designers, and creative types’… and anyone who a creative or kooky design-led aesthetic.

They also offer craft workshops like paper marbling and calligraphy, should you fancy getting crafty for your big day.

amostcuriousweddingfair.co.uk

The North: Brides Up North’s The Big City Wedding Festival

(Brides Up North/ Love Bridal Boutique © Amy Louise Photography )

When? Manchester, Victoria Warehouse, 16 February

Originally a very popular bridal blog, Brides Up North expanded into organising wedding fairs and parties across Yorkshire, the North West and North East in 2012. Encouraging northern soon-to-be brides to think local when planning their wedding, the events have become famous for being fun-filled creative. Plus, there’s always the chance for your wedding to feature on the blog after.

bridesupnorth.com

London: The Un-Wedding Show

(The Unwedding Show)

When? Location TBC. 4-5 April

Not into formal church weddings and traditional white gowns? This wedding fair is perfect for thoroughly modern couples looking for something less conventional. From neon signage hire to customised ‘Mr’ and ‘Mrs’ leather jackets, the event brings together all the coolest independent wedding suppliers.

www.un-wedding.com

Ely: The Rustic Wedding Show

Rustic Wedding Show Essex

When? Horsley Hale Farm, Ely. 19 April

This show aims to give visitors an immersive experience, with hand-picked suppliers from boutiques to live musicians. Held on a farm, the fair showcases quirky outdoor venues that could create the perfect, rustic wedding.

therusticweddingshow.com

Birmingham: The Eclectic Wedding Extravaganza

When? 14-15 March, The Bond, Birmingham

Not the normal wedding fair, this has everything for the alternative sort of bride. Six dress exhibitors that will be showcasing their designs at the show, with a focus on vintage and gothic styles.

allaboutewe.co.uk

North West: Red Event Wedding Fayres

When? Chester, February 16

Red Event Wedding Fayres are holding four wedding fairs in the North West in spring 2020, in Cheshire, Chester, Liverpool, Formby and Wirral, begin on February 16 and run until the June 14, 2020. Each fair features catwalk shows, hair and makeup stands and live music. And lots of the exhibitors run offers on the day, to help to keep your wedding costs down.​

redeventweddingfayres.com

Lake District Wedding Fair

Lake District Wedding Fair (David Rucker)

When? J36 Rural Auction Centre, Kendal. 22-23 February

A collaborative event from two professionals, this show exhibits exactly what Cumbria has to offer for wedding venues, alongside other suppliers.

lakedistrictweddingfair.co.uk

East Midlands: The Bridal Show

When? Morningside Arena, Leicester. 1 March

The biggest bridal show in the East Midlands, with around 100 suppliers, and around 650 guests attended the last event.

thebridalshow.co.uk