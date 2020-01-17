the-best-tv-shows-to-watch-on-now-tv

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of call for everything that HBO – the original prestige TV network in the USA – puts out into the world. Big Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – it all comes through here first.

On top of this, there’s an impressive back catalogue of classic shows, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with recent big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Check out our pick of NOW TV's bunch below.

The Young Pope & The New Pope

Jude Law stars as newly elected, tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. A sequel series titled The New Pope has recently started airing and is also available to stream.

Show Me A Hero

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead role in this drama from The Wire's David Simon, based on the factual book by Lisa Belkin. The story explores a landmark case in which an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating effects across the city.

Westworld

Widely touted as HBO's next big thing now that Game of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction series that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots.

The Night Of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark crime drama as a student who is falsely accused of killing a young woman. The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and the people affected by his case.

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas special which broke recent viewing records. If the hour-long festive episode has left you hungry for more, you can revisit the original three seasons in their entirety on NOW TV right now.

Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's 1987 graphic novel gets a timely, twisted sequel courtesy of Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof. The series recently concluded to critical acclaim, with our very own sci-fi editor saying: "It's a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of a decades-old IP."

True Blood

This fantasy horror series ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well known for its gore and has received recognition from both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is the latest critically acclaimed sitcom from the mind of writer-director Julia Davis, picking up the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 television BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by a quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis).

The Handmaid’s Tale

This hard-hitting drama series is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead performance. The dark world of The Handmaid's Tale sees the United States turned into a totalitarian regime where the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will makes her a threat to the new world order.