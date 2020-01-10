the-best-tv-shows-to-watch-on-now-tv

Sky’s on-demand streaming service NOW TV is our port of call for everything that HBO – the original prestige TV network in the USA – puts out into the world. Big Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – it all comes through here first.

On top of this, there’s an impressive back catalogue of classic shows, like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Plus, Sky is on a roll of late, with recent big-hitters Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose having wowed audiences and critics alike.

Check out our pick of NOW TV’s bunch below.

Westworld

Widely touted as HBO's next big thing now that Game of Thrones has wrapped up, Westworld is a science-fiction series that takes place in a Western themed amusement park populated by robots.

The Night Of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark crime drama as a student who is falsely accused of killing a young woman. The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and the people affected by his case.

Gavin and Stacey

This beloved British sitcom recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas special which broke recent viewing records. If the hour-long festive episode has left you hungry for more, you can revisit the original three seasons in their entirety on NOW TV right now.

Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's 1987 graphic novel gets a timely, twisted sequel courtesy of Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof. The series recently concluded to critical acclaim, with our very own sci-fi editor saying: "It's a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of a decades-old IP."

True Blood

This fantasy horror series ran for seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is no Twilight clone. True Blood is well known for its gore and has received recognition from both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards.

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is the latest critically acclaimed sitcom from the mind of writer-director Julia Davis, picking up the award for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2019 television BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who finds herself bored by a quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she embarks on an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis).

The Handmaid’s Tale

This hard-hitting drama series is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerhouse lead performance. The dark world of The Handmaid's Tale sees the United States turned into a totalitarian regime where the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and horrifically abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will makes her a threat to the new world order.

Silicon Valley

This comedy series is set at the heart of the cutting-edge tech world in San Francisco, where five young men attempt to get a startup company off the ground. Silicon Valley received a warm reception from critics across its six season run, and was co-created by Mike Judge whose previous work includes Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill.

Sharp Objects

Hollywood star Amy Adams takes the lead role in this intense drama series as a troubled reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two young girls. Patricia Clarkson won a Golden Globe for her supporting performance here as Adams' mother.

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part miniseries is based on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the same name, chronicling 25 years in the life of a retired school teacher facing several personal issues. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title role of Olive Kitteridge, earning yet more acclaim for her incredible acting talent.

Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed Western drama, set in the gold-mining camp of Deadwood in the year 1876. Despite a critically acclaimed initial run in the mid-noughties, this series was cancelled after three seasons when it couldn't find a large enough audience. However, thanks to intense fan interest, it returned this year for a much-lauded film adaptation.

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role in this five-part series, which follows a man from a privileged yet abusive background, who develops severe problems with drug addiction later in life. The acclaimed series is based on the novels of Edward St Aubyn and won a BAFTA award for best miniseries in 2019.

Killjoys

This science fiction series starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for five seasons in which it accumulated an avid fanbase. The show follows three intergalactic bounty hunters out for themselves during a period of political turmoil. They'll have to confront deadly foes and their own troubled pasts along the way…

Catherine the Great

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends to the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia's longest-ruling female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and puts the spotlight on her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke.

True Detective

All three seasons of HBO's True Detective are available to stream, each one telling a different dark crime story featuring heavyweight acting talent including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali and Rachel McAdams.

Chernobyl

A harrowing, vital re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley star.