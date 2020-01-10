the-best-tv-shows-to-watch-on-netflix

Looking for your next binge watch? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Ozark

After what seemed like an interminable wait, Netflix has just announced that Ozark will return in March, so if you’ve not yet seen the popular crime series, you have plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons. It’s a buzzy drama about an ordinary man (played by an actor traditionally known for comedy) forced into criminality and brutality by difficult circumstances – so is it any wonder that it’s often compared to Breaking Bad? Watch on Netflix

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the true story of the Central Park Five, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale that delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Russian Doll

Netflix’s eight-part series follows chain-smoking New Yorker Nadia, as she weaves her way through a mysterious time loop that sees her celebrating her 36th birthday – and then dying. Over and over and over again. Co-created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, this is no Groundhog Day rehash. With a New York sass all of its own and a high concept pay-off, it’s oh-so surreally satisfying. Watch on Netflix

Unbelievable

This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly. Watch on Netflix

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

There’s a whole lot of heart to this silly yet surprisingly sharp workplace sitcom set in a New York City police precinct. The Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg leads the cast as Jake Peralta, the star detective on a team filled with exquisitely drawn characters. But the show’s secret weapon is Andre Braugher – the former drama actor plays the overly serious Captain Raymond Holt with unrivalled deadpan. Watch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix’s reboot of 90s comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, reimagined as a dark coming-of-age story starring Kiernan Shipka as the half-witch, half-mortal. Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. Three new stories dropped in June 2019, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix