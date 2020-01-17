the-best-tv-shows-to-watch-on-disney+-uk

Disney is throwing everything at its brand-new streaming service Disney , launching a ton of new TV shows and bringing in old favourites like The Simpsons to tempt people to sign up.

Subscribers will be able to watch content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Take a look at what’s on offer…

The best shows available at launch

(*These are subject to change for the international launch, and may not be available in the UK when it arrives in 2020*)

The Mandalorian

The world’s first scripted live-action Star Wars series, which is set to premiere on Disney on 12th November 2019. The Mandalorian is set in the Star Wars universe between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The Simpsons

All 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on Disney (in the USA, at least) from day one.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The quirky and upbeat Hollywood star has now landed his own documentary series, which see the actor exploring topics from coffee, to cosmetics, gaming and even tattoos.

Encore!

This ridiculously-named TV series is a work of “docufiction” created specifically for Disney and is based on the High School Musical movie franchise. Its very meta plotline sees a group of students at East High attempt to stage a performance of High School Musical for their winter theatre production.

Toy Story: Forky Asks a Question

This “Toy Story-based project” is an animated short series from Pixar Animation Studios, starring Toy Story’s brand-new character Forky.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

If you think the name is little complicated, just wait until you hear the concept: set in the school in which High School Musical was shot, this scripted series sees students put on their own version of the musical.

Marvel’s Hero Project

This series looks into real-life superheroes, specifically young people who are making remarkable and positive change across their communities. In a nice twist, every kid who features in the show will have their own Marvel comic.

The Imagineering Story

This docuseries takes an inside look into the Walt Disney Imagineering company, looking into how the company developed theme park rides and attractions all over the world.

Pixar: In Real Life

A blend of Pixar and a hidden camera show, this series sees characters from the animated films surprise real-life people in New York City.

SparkShorts Although experimental in nature, this collection of short films from Pixar is packed with the studio’s heart-warming glow.

X-Men: The Animated Series Disney hosts the classic 1990s cartoon following the adventures of the super-powered mutants led by Professor X.

Agent Carter Following Captain America’s Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), the two seasons of the superhero show delve into the work of the mysterious Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR).

Ultimate Spider-Man This animated series follows a younger Peter Parker, a young man who’s been fighting crime for just a year. And although he’s fought supervillains, the Web-head still needs more training. Enter Nick Fury…

DuckTales Disney hosts both the 1987 and 2016 series on the service, the latter featuring the voice of David Tennant.

Gravity Falls Great viewing for kids and adults alike, the show follows two siblings, Dipper and Mabel, who are sent to live with their uncle at Gravity Falls, a town famous for its paranormal activity.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Set between Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the TV series delves into the conflict between the Republic and the Sith’s droid army.

Star Wars Rebels Taking place at a time where the Empire are hunting down any remaining Jedi, the animated story follows the birth of the rebellion.

Coming Soon…

Marvel

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier This live-action series from Marvel Studios will see Anthony Mackie return as Falcon, while Sebastian Stan reprises his role as Winter Soldier. Coming August 2020

WandaVision A live-action series from Marvel Studios. Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany is back as The Vision. Coming early 2021

Loki Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki is getting his own Marvel Studios series. Coming early 2021

Marvel’s What If…? The first animated series from Marvel Studios takes inspiration from the comic books of the same name. According to Disney, “each episode will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory.” Coming mid 2021

Ms Marvel Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is getting her own Disney series. Written by Bisha K Ali (of Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), the series will focus on a Pakistani-American teenager named Kamela Kahn. Hailing from a religious family in New Jersey, she has the power of polymorphy – i.e. the ability to stretch and change shape. Coming late 2021 or early 2022

She-Hulk Having made her debut back in February 1980 in Stan Lee and John Buscema’s Marvel comic Savage She-Hulk #1, this character is a lawyer and a cousin of Bruce Banner who got an emergency blood transfusion from him – a life-saving procedure which left her with Hulk-life qualities.

Hawkeye The expert archer of the Avengers will return in his own TV series, once again played by Jeremy Renner. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series is set to feature character Kate Bishop who becomes Hawkeye’s successor.

Moon Knight Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent whose life was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After Marc killed his terrorist nemesis Bushman, he became “Moon Knight”.

Marvel’s 616 This documentary series will delve into the cultural impact of Marvel comics

Read More about the Marvel TV shows here

Star Wars

Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as the Jedi in a series set between Star Wars Episodes III and IV.

Untitled Cassian Andor Star Wars series The untitled Cassian Andor series starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk (droid K-2SO) will be coming to Disney .

Star Wars: The Clone Wars An exclusive new season of The Clone Wars, the 3D CGI animated TV series created by George Lucas. The series will be revived for a seventh season consisting of 12 episodes.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 The second series of the Jon Favreau Bounty Hunter series started filming barely a day after the first premiered.

Pixar

Monsters At Work A Monsters Inc. series from Pixar that picks up six months after the end of the original film, with John Goodman and Billy Crystal returning to voice Sully and Mike. It is set to premiere in 2020.

Toy Story: Lamp Life Toy Story character Bo Peep is getting her very own Pixar short, Lamp Life.

Documentaries

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

A documentary series showing “the hard work and imagination” that has gone into making Frozen 2, “one of the most highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios features of all time.”

Magic of the Animal Kingdom

A documentary series from National Geographic “which takes viewers behind the scenes with the highly respected animal-care experts, veterinarians and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.”

Other big series to look out for…

Lizzie Maguire Hilary Duff will reprise her role as the titular character, who is now a 30-year-old New Yorker.

Muppets Now A short-form unscripted series that will see the muppets interact with celebrities.

The Phineas and Ferb Movie This is still a working title, but we Disney Television Animation has lined up a new animated film featuring many of the voice cast from the original series which ran between 2007 and 2015.

Love, Simon: The Series A sequel series to the independent film about a closeted gay teen who falls in love with a mysterious classmate that he meets online. This one revolves around a new character called Victor, while original star Nick Robinson is on board as narrator.

Further projects which have already been announced include Diary of a Female President. Nonfiction series include Be Our Chef, Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title), Earthkeepers (working title), Encore!, the untitled Walt Disney Imagineering documentary series, (Re)Connect, Rogue Trip and Shop Class (working title).

The first year will also see fans able to watch Fox titles including Malcolm in the Middle.