BBC iPlayer is so much more than a catch-up service.

While the BBC website was once just a helpful place to catch up with that show you missed at the weekend, iPlayer is now a streaming service in its own right, attempting to keep pace with US media giants like Netflix and Amazon.

In short, it’s home to some of the best British TV available to watch online.

Whether you’re a fan of drama box sets such as Luther and Bodyguard, classic comedies like Extras and This Country, or archive documentaries by David Attenborough and Louis Theroux, there’s a lot to offer on iPlayer.

The BBC is also planning to make iPlayer even more useful for viewers, with the possibility that all shows will be made available to watch online for an entire year.

So, what’s currently available to watch? Check out our regularly updated picks of the best TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Dracula

This gory reimagining of Bram Stoker’s Dracula comes courtesy of Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, starring Danish actor Claes Bang in the title role. Watch Dracula on BBC iPlayer

Peaky Blinders

Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) is back in the fifth series of the brilliant crime drama set in 1920s Birmingham. New episodes will be available each Sunday night… Watch on BBC iPlayer

Silent Witness

Series 1-22, series 23 added weekly

Every episode from the long-running crime drama is available to stream on iPlayer, with the currently airing 23rd series being added to the service weekly. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who

Series 1-11, series 12 added weekly

The latest series of Doctor Who has just started, pitting Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor against more iconic foes. New episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer weekly, while you can also catch up on older adventures dating back to Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor. Watch Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer

Wisting

This Norwegian crime drama follows homicide detective William Wisting as he tackles the most difficult cases of his career, co-starring Hollywood actress Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix). Watch Wisting on BBC iPlayer

Worzel Gummidge

This remake of the classic 1980s television series has been warmly received by critics and audiences alike, with Mackenzie Crook taking on writing and directing duties as well as starring in the title role. Watch Worzel Gummidge on BBC iPlayer

The Trial of Christine Keeler

BBC One’s new drama series tells the story of the woman at the heart of one of the 20th Century’s biggest scandals: The Profumo Affair. Watch The Trial of Christine Keeler on BBC iPlayer

Guilt

This pitch-black comedy drama from BBC Scotland stars Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives as two brothers who accidentally kill a man with their car while driving home one night. They attempt to cover up the crime, but soon people start asking questions and their paranoia grows increasingly severe. Watch Guilt on BBC iPlayer