the-best-tv-shows-and-movies-to-watch-on-netflix-in-april

Looking for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in April while you're stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic? You're in luck, because this is a list revealing the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in April. It includes everything from a new action movie starring one of the Chrises, a teen dramedy about an Indian-American girl from the Valley, and three new comedy specials from Middleditch & Schwartz that might make you laugh so hard you fall off the couch (we cannot legally guarantee you will fall off your couch).

The Best Netflix Shows and Movies in April

Nailed It! Premieres: April 1 Netflix's best reality series about amateur bakers is back for Season 4. The new season of Nailed It! is full of substandard baking that will make you feel 1,000 times better about your own failures in the kitchen. It also features a number of surprising and exciting firsts, including kids in the kitchen and experiments with liquid nitrogen. That's just asking for things to blow up in bakers' faces (more than normal anyway), if you're asking me. The guest judges this season include professional actor Adam Scott, comedian Fortune Feimster, and Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, among others. [Trailer] Community Premieres: April 1 All six seasons (but still no movie!) of Community are coming to Netflix in April, which means you have six excellent reasons (OK, maybe just five?) to stay on your couch for at least another week or two. Created by Dan Harmon, the comedy, if you're somehow unfamiliar with it after all this time, follows a study group at a community college, who, led by Joel McHale's cocky and cynical Jeff Winger, reluctantly become friends and better themselves (sort of) in the process. Also starring Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase, the series is one of the most innovative shows in history and is known for its high-concept episodes that regularly parodied pop culture tropes, as well as its increasingly meta existence. Heads up, though: Season 4 is kinda rough. [Trailer] Money Heist Premieres: April 3 Known overseas as La casa de papel, Netflix's popular Spanish drama about money heisting (that's a technical term) returns for its fourth season next month. In the new episodes, things are lookin' pretty rough as the Professor's (Álvaro Morte) plan begins to unravel and the thieves have to fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain. And if the new season isn't enough heist-related content for you, Netflix is also releasing a companion film known as Money Heist: The Phenomenon, which looks at how and why the show has sparked such a large following around the world. [Trailer]

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 Premieres: April 7 There is nothing more relaxing than a trip to a cottage in the middle of nowhere, but Part 3 of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 will still wrap you in its sweet embrace and make you forget about the outside world for a bit. One of our favorite international imports, the reality show features six polite people learning how to live together while sometimes falling for each other but generally just getting along while doing basic, everyday things. If that doesn't spell "comfort TV," we don't know what does. [Trailer]

Middleditch & Schwartz Premieres: April 21 Laughter is the best medicine besides actual medicine prescribed to you by a qualified medical professional, so if you're in need of some laughs, these three new, completely improvised comedy specials featuring Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz are exactly what your doctor is probably also watching in April. Filmed at NYU, the first special is titled "Dream Job" and tells the story of two friends, one of whom has an important job interview that eventually spirals into an existential crisis. Who hasn't been there? Next up is "Law School Magic," which claims to be part The Breakfast Club and part The Chronicles of Narnia, and the final special is "Parking Lot Wedding," and I'm not even going to tell you what happens because that would spoil the magic.

After Life (Season 2) Available: April 24 Ricky Gervais returns as Tony, a gruff writer for a local newspaper, in the six-episode second season of After Life. The comedy-drama, set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, follows Tony after his life is upended following the death of his wife, who died from cancer. When the show returns, Tony will at least attempt to be a better friend to those who are still around even as he continues to struggle with his grief. But if things are not not bad enough already, he will also have to contend with the failing newspaper industry, as there is a looming threat of the paper being shuttered. Extraction Available: April 24 Chris Hemsworth stars in this thrilling new action film (formerly known as Dhaka) as a black market mercenary with mega muscles who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord using said muscles. That seems quite unlike Thor but also relatively easy compared to trying to save the entire universe. Written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave (who was the stunt double for fellow Avengers actor Chris Evans in multiple Marvel films and who was second unit director on both Infinity War and Endgame), Extraction takes viewers inside the shady underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers and promises to change the lives of both Hemsworth's muscle-y Rake and his charge. Did we mention there were muscles involved?

Never Have I Ever Available: April 27 There is a lot to love about Never Have I Ever, Netflix's latest coming-of-age series. Inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood and with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer, the charming 10-episode series follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a first generation Indian-American teen with a bit of a short fuse. Constantly butting heads with her mother after the shocking and sudden death of her father, Devi is an overachieving sophomore from Sherman Oaks, California, who is obsessed with besting her nemesis and finding herself (and her friends!) a boyfriend. The series is narrated by John McEnroe for reasons I will not explain because there aren't really any explanations that will suffice, but know that this might be Netflix's next great coming-of-age series.