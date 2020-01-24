the-best-things-to-see-and-do-in-barcelona,-from-art-to-architecture

Barcelona is an architectural and cultural hub studded with brooding cathedrals, myriad museums, and magnificent Gaudí creations. Telegraph Travel’s Barcelona expert, Sally Davies shares her recommendations on the best things to do, from marvelling at Modernista buildings to exploring the Hansel and Gretel-inspired Park Güell.

Explore a stupendous Gothic cathedral

The Gothic Cathedral sits like some brooding Disney confection in the heart of the highest point of the Barri Gòtic. It was originally the site of the Roman temple, back when the city was Barcino. Nowadays, it houses a number of smaller chapels, a wonderfully carved choir, and a lift up to the roof for an amazing panoramic view of the city.

Insider’s tip: Don’t miss the elegant cloister, home to 13 noisy, clanking geese. These represent the 13 years and 13 tortures of Saint Eulàlia, who is buried in the crypt and to whom the cathedral is dedicated.

Contact: 00 34 93 342 82 62; catedralbcn.org

Nearest metro: Metro Jaume I

Prices: £