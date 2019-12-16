the-best-things-to-do-in-las-vegas,-from-superb-shows-to-a-neon-sign-graveyard

There are so many things to do and see in Vegas – both in and around the resorts on The Strip, and in the lively and rapidly revitalising downtown – that you’ll never get through it all. Make sure to hit up at least a couple of the classic attractions and landmarks, catch a performance by Cirque du Soleil, learn something about Vegas history at the Neon Museum or the Mob Museum, and try your hand at the blackjack table at least once.

The Strip

Ride high above the strip on a massive observation wheel

You can’t beat the panoramic views from the highest point of the High Roller, Sin City’s aptly named observation wheel. The Guinness World Record-holder is taller than the London Eye – a fact you probably might guess when you spot it from far away on the Vegas skyline. During the 30-minute ride, you’ll take in a sweeping landscape, from the glittering Strip to the sun-parched valley beyond.

Insider’s tip: Each of the wheel’s 28 pods carries 40 passengers. For the best views, stake out a spot by the window on the southwest corner, located to your immediate right as you step into the car.

Contact: 00 1 702 322 0593; caesars.com

Opening times: Daily, 11.30am-2am

Price: £££