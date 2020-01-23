the-best-things-to-do-in-devon,-including-the-south-west-coast-path-and-dartmoor-national-park

Don’t bother with itineraries and to do lists; the best way to experience Devon is to be impulsive and do as the mood (and weather) takes you. Most of the fun things to do are outdoors, exploring the square-jawed scenery of Dartmoor and Exmoor national parks, cycling riverside trails, surfing, sailing, bird-watching on Lundy Island, and hiking the South West Coastal Path. For culture vultures, stately homes offer a taste of Devon high life, while sophisticated seaside towns such as Dartmouth run regular arts, music and food events and sailing regattas.

The South West Coast Path, Britain’s longest footpath, traces the both coasts of Devon, offering easy access to wild and windswept cliffs, secluded sandy coves and remote hamlets. There are occasional pubs and cafés on the path, and a regular bus network means you can dip in and out as you please. If you’re on a multi-day trip, Luggage Transfers (01326 567247) will drop off your luggage at your accommodation each day.

Insider tip: Clovelly to Hartland Point is the most dramatic section, while Bantham to Salcombe has a string of postcard-pretty beaches. The further away you are from a car park, the more likely you are to find a cove to yourself.