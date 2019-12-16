the-best-things-to-do-in-brighton,-from-the-lanes-to-the-pier

Brighton was once the seaside bolthole of the Prince Regent – and his legacy is found in Regency architecture, fine parks and bejewelled churches. He also bestowed his libertine attitude on Brightonians. Throughout the city, established museums mix with quirky experiences. Follow Louise Roddon, Telegraph Travel’s Brighton expert, as she shares her favourite things to do, from barbecueing local sausages on the beach to floating up to the city’s highest viewpoint.

City Centre

Step inside Brighton’s most distinctive icon

Prince Regent’s farmhouse turned pleasure palace – the Royal Pavilion – is Brighton’s most distinctive icon. Built between 1787-1823, this dinky mock-Mughal extravaganza is a riot of jelly-mould domes and twiddly minarets. The best, most excessive bits though, are inside: the Music Room’s flying dragons and swirly carpets, and its much-gilded Banqueting Room.

Insider’s tip: The nodding Chinese figures just before the entrance to the music room are easily missed, so keep a beady eye out. Likewise look for the ancient wooden loos upstairs alongside the princess-and-the-pea heavily stuffed bed mattresses. The first-floor café’s outside terrace is lovely on a fine day, too.

Contact: 03000 290900; brightonmuseums.org.uk

Opening times: See website

Prices: ££