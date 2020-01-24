the-best-things-to-do-in-boston,-from-boat-trips-to-baseball-games

Almost 400 years of considerable history and a couple of centuries spearheading culture achievement means that Boston is packed with things to do. History really permeates everything here and you can get a primer via a walking tour or guided ride. There are first class museums, historic theatres, and even the beautiful Harbor Islands [sic] to explore. Begin at the 50-acre Boston Common, the world’s first city park, which is, along with its smaller neighbour, the Public Garden, Boston’s true heart.

Back Bay

Take in Boston’s panorama from a famous skyscraper

Now, this is what you call sightseeing. The Prudential Center offers sky-high panoramic views past Boston: to the Blue Hills to the South, and to Cambridge to the North and west. The 50th-floor Skywalk is New England’s tallest observatory and includes The Dreams of Freedom Museum (which tells the story of immigration in the city), and the Wings Over Boston aerial video tour.

Insider tip: Alternatively, skip the Skywalk exhibits and take the super speedy lift to the very top of the Pru to use the money for drinks or towards a bite at Top of the Hub, a classy, classic American restaurant. In the evening, bands play and there’s dancing with the skyline twinkling all around.