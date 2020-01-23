the-best-things-to-do-in-austin,-including-street-art,-museums-and-the-coolest-neighbourhoods

Austin is a unique blend of personalities that come together and somehow make it work. The nightlife and music pulse until late every night, yet its citizens love to hit the running and bicycle trails early in the morning. Continually rated one of the best places to visit and live, Austin is a cosmopolitan city that offers everything without losing its small-town feel or quirky energy. From refreshing outdoor activities to culture, shopping and where to soak in the cool Austin vibe, here are my recommendations for the best things to do in the city.

Stroll the grounds and Capitol building of the Lone Star State

The architecturally stunning Texas Capitol opened in 1888 to much pomp and circumstance and remains one of the great symbols of the state’s history and politics. It is also a favourite part of the Austin skyline, and there are actually building restrictions to keep it easily viewable from all parts of town. Take a free tour and you just might catch a few politicians roaming the halls.

Insider tip: For a real insider look at the Capitol, grab a bite to eat at the cafeteria, Capitol Grill, where lobbyists and politicos rub elbows over lunch. If the State Legislature is in session, don’t miss the balcony view of the floor, where you can watch government in action as it happens.