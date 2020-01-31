The best tech for keeping your New Year's resolutions

January’s regeneration is a ritual. Every year you resolve and renounce: no more sugar, a rigorous, focused approach at work, where you will be kind and patient.

Some aspirations are short-term and therefore drastic — Dry January , for example, when you invert the hedonism of December by forsaking booze altogether — while others are intended to become permanent good habits. But invariably you drop most of them quietly by mid-February.

Just this once, though, you would like to succeed at your reinvention without becoming a joyless philistine in the process. Partly, of course, the trick is to pick realistic resolutions — drink less, rather than nothing — and partly it is to pick interesting resolutions that inspire rather than extinguish your spirit. But mostly it is about making use of the tools within your reach. Specifically, those on your phone, which is always within your reach and, indeed, is typically clasped in your hand.

This year, technology can help you to be someone else entirely.

Vice world

Christmas and New Year were heady and hedonistic but your usual method for calming down — resolving to hibernate for a month — usually ends in a blaze of inglorious destruction circa January 12, when it all gets A Bit Much. Technology will save you from your vices.

It can be hard to keep up your resolve once you get to work. No one wants to be made conspicuous by that hefty Fitbit weighing down their wrist and buzzing obtrusively at meetings. At the same time sitting down does lasting damage. Minimise its impact with the discreet Lumo Lift: a magnetic tag that you attach to your clothes and which vibrates when you’re slumping.

£65, Lumo Body Tech, Buy it now

If it’s drinking that you’re falling down on, download the optimistically-named Dry January & Beyond (free, iOS and Android). Designed by addiction charity Alcohol Concern , it implores you to keep a — truthful — record of how much you consume and delivers encouraging reports about how much money you are saving. The NHS Smoke Free app does the same for those trying to conquer tobacco (free, iOS and Android).

Stay off the booze with the Dry January & Beyond app



If you are trying to pick up a good habit, use Google Calendar’s “goal reminders” function. Set an objective and the app will calculate how often you should be reminded about it and how long it will take to achieve each week. It then scans your schedule and inserts reminders to create the time to do what you need to do (free, iOS and Android).

FitBit’s Charge 2 nudges you with a buzz when it thinks you’ve been too restful — it’s a persistent guilt trip that will likely encourage you to meet that 10,000-step target.

£130, Fitbit, Buy it now

About time

Perhaps yours is a more traditional resolution: namely, to find more time. Try stealing a few minutes by outsourcing your mind to a machine. Wunderlist is a multi-tasking time management app which allows you to create and order to-do lists, tag documents to group them by theme, write notes, set reminders and share work with colleagues. It also has a desktop iteration so you can centralise your plans across devices — if you’re working, switch from smartphone to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A tablet.

£250, Samsung, Buy it now

It takes calls and the high-resolution screen will enforce focus even when your concentration is flagging. Better still, Wunderlist was developed by Germans, so the interface is streamlined, intuitive and Teutonically efficient (free, iOS and Android). Or there’s AnyDo : use the calendar to plot your plans and the app’s assistant will issue time- and location-based reminders to make sure you leave promptly. There’s an internal messenger and tasks are laid out in a sensible order unlike on many calendar apps (free, iOS and Android).

Organise your life with the Anydo app



If you already store most of your life on Google, continue to do so by using Google Keep . It’s a simple app that bids you to add notes, lists, photos and audio clips to a library (free, iOS and Android). Google’s Pixel — the company’s first smartphone — incorporates the intuitive Google Assistant, which manages your task list and nudges you when you need to get a move on. It’s voice-activated: tell it to “remind me to put the laundry on at 7pm” and your task is saved.

£599, Google Store, Buy it now

The Amazon Echo — also voice-activated — answers your questions and can controls lights and thermostats so you’ll spend less time faffing about in the cupboard under the stairs setting the timer.

£150, Amazon, Buy it now

Back up files — and save time you’d spend weeping over lost data — with Apple’s portable G-Technology drive.

£60, Apple Store, B uy it now

Charge up — thus saving time stamping your foot in frustration — with the Belkin Valet Charge Dock.

£84, Amazon, B uy it now

Finally, save precious seconds with a Microsoft Surface Pro 4: you can “write” on the screen to record work with a fluid flourish. You can use the included pen on the other devices in the range — a sleek desktop and slim laptop.

£1080, John Lewis, B uy it now

Get creative

Usually your approach to creativity consists of screenshotting a friend’s Instagram picture, cropping out your arm flab and then distorting it through another filter. Thirteen likes.

But this year will be different: you will create. Firstly, download Prisma . The app, compatible with Instagram, has 30 filters that riff on famous works of art. It imitates the brushstrokes, style and colour of works including The Great Wave, and Munch’s The Scream (free, iOS and Android).

Prisma offers a range of Insta- friendly filters



Animation is the latest frontier: seize the agenda by downloading a video editing app. Shoot 360-degree videos on Splash , which is designed to be used with VR headsets, though you can also share the showreels with friends slow to catch on (free, iOS).

Videorama is a mini-movie maker: cut clips, add animated titles and soundtracks and apply special effects, including explosions (free, iOS).

On Quik , you can make video clips out of photos in your camera roll (free, iOS and Android), and Vue invites you to create montage videos in cinematic style (free, iOS and Android).

Easy money

It’s not a glamorous resolution but money begets glamour: if you stop burning a hole in your pocket you’ll have more of it to spend on your own fun (or mortgage). Squirrel asks you to set a budget and then nudges you to stick to it. It syncs with your bank account so you can programme it to release funds automatically on specific dates (£3.99/month, iOS and Android).

Chip is an automatic savings account: its algorithm calculates how much you can afford to save and then diverts the funds accordingly every few days (free, iOS and Android).

Sort out your family finances on the Soldo app



If you have a joint account, use Soldo : it’s a group account with a streamlined app that lets you set spending rules, distribute funds, and transfer money instantly between accounts. You can get up to eight Mastercards on one Soldo account (from £2/month, iOS and Android).

This year, trust tech — you’ll barely recognise yourself by February.

