The best stylish moments of Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu Parikh made her TV debut in a small cameo as Roopa in Star Plus’ Gulaal. She came to everyone’s attention through the show Ishqbaaz in which she portrayed Gauri Kumari Sharma and presently we see her playing a very different character of Jhanvi in Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna.

Besides her impressive acting chops, Shrenu has garnered her place in our hearts with her style skills as well. Parikh has a knack for fashion and her sartorial choices stand enough proof.

Elegant, serene and all things pretty are what we can think of when we hear the name Shrenu Parikh, but this fashionista has broken that mold and sported equally chic and cool outfits making us drool over her high-on-fashion wardrobe.

Shrenu has a wardrobe of a variety of dresses and here are some photos in which Shrenu Parikh is slaying her looks and she has caught the eyes of her followers.

This sharara dress of Shrenu defines her simplicity and her traditional side. The eye-catching part in this dress is the golden Embroidery and her long jhumka earrings.

Shrenu Parikh is looking ravishingly beautiful in this yellow gown. The photo consists of the double-beauty of Shrenu and the yellow gown and has caught the eyes of all her fans and followers.