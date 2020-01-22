the-best-spa-hotels-in-yorkshire,-from-rambling-estates-and-country-halls-to-converted-barns-and-city-dames

If you’ve been to any of the grand lodges in Yosemite or around the Grand Canyon, you’ll be familiar with the frontier feel of this log cabin resort. It’s centered around a main building made of logs that’s home to some of the hotel rooms, a lake-view restaurant, and a bar, all dimly lit and with exposed brick and real fireplaces dotted around the place – the general feel is that of a relaxing retreat. The woodland spa has an outdoor hot tub and indoor pool that are favourites of Olympic triathletes the Brownlee brothers, who live in neighbouring Bramhope. Walk around the grounds and feed koi carp in the lake, or loan out a bike for a cycle across the Chevin or into Otley (being wary of the steep climb back).



