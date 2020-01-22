the-best-spa-hotels-in-yorkshire,-from-rambling-estates-and-country-halls-to-converted-barns-and-city-dames

Big swimming pools, cool relaxation rooms, mega gyms with a views and woodland hot tubs… when it comes to hotel spas we all look for different things but we love to have a choice. And Yorkshire’s spa hotels cover the gamut of, not just those sparkling facilities like rooftop hydrotherapy pools, cryotherapy chambers and herbaceous saunas, but also destinations, settings, incredible dining and that perfect bed to sink into at the end of the day. For instance, you can combine a spa break with shopping trips and cultural activities in York, or just switch off and chill out in the Yorkshire Dales. Here’s our pick of the best spa hotels in Yorkshire.
The fabulous spa at this luxury Harrogate hotel has seriously raised the bar with its infinity hydrotherapy pool, panoramic saunas, spa bath and herbal steam rooms dotted amongst lounging areas, trees and shrubs. Elsewhere, most of the 90 rooms are light, sleek and understated, with soft carpets, creamy walls, clean-lined furnishings and contemporary art; but the spa suites have direct access to the facilities and some have their own saunas, steam rooms, and gold-tiled spa baths. A meal at Horto is an absolute must (if the budget can stretch), as is a glass of champagne in the outdoor pool.
This colossus of a building (formerly the Edwardian headquarters of the wealthy North Eastern Railway Company) has one of the best city spas in the north of England. It occupies the building’s original vaults which have been converted to include an indoor jet pool, aromatic steam room, Nordic dry sauna and mosaic-tiled whirlpool, plus fitness room. You’ll find many of the latest signature ESPA treatments on offer here, including the Advanced Enzyme Facial with rose quartz and algae-based Detox Wrap.
Swinton Park
Ripon, Yorkshire, England
You’ll need a full day to do justice to the multi-million-pound spa in this staggering country pile once owned by a Bradfordian mill owner. The dipping pond is fabulous on sunny days – though relaxation beds topped with heated canopies, and furnished with sheepskin rugs and slippers allow guests to enjoy these spaces in winter too. An 18-metre lap pool, smaller hydrotherapy pool, and nature-scented and salt steam rooms provide further pampering. Highly recommended is the Elemis Garden of England Rose Restore Wrap with poppy seeds; the deep tissue massages also hit the spot.
This sprawling Palladian-style hall (17th-century origins) set in parkland and formal gardens has a sweep of distractions, from a Japanese garden, wellies to borrow (walking routes are available) and 30 acres of parkland to a wine-tasting room and a choice of restaurants including that of Michelin-starred chef Shaun Rankin. The most impressive is perhaps the two-level spa with thermal experience and snow room, 18-metre pool, indoor-outdoor hydrotherapy pools, outdoor terrace and hot tub area, treatments by Ila and Natura Bisse, two gyms plus altitude training facilities, and slumber-inducing relaxation areas including an outdoor terrace.
The setting of this traditional country house hotel is steeped in history and Yorkshire character. Arranged around a formal Italian garden, the hotel stands in landscaped grounds and has two wings – a stone-brick main house, built in 1610 as a coaching inn, and a second, rectangular block built in 1982. Inside, artwork from Chatsworth’s Devonshire Collection decorates the walls and there are antiques and elegant furnishings galore, a style which continues to the 40 rooms. The spa is housed in a barn conversion across the road and offers a small pool and a gym with treatments and products by ESPA.
The spa in this National Trust property occupies two Edwardian cottages which have been converted into three treatment rooms, a small Club Room on the ground floor serving drinks and light refreshments, plus a large indoor swimming pool, spa bath, steam room and sauna. For those who may be inclined to earn their downtime first. Treatments are by Aromatherapy Associates; signature offerings include The Yorkshire Rose Garden Ritual which begins with a stroll around the garden before a body brush exfoliation, moisturising massage and facial.
Surrounded by 100 acres of woods and fields, plus a stretch of the River Wharfe (fishing permit available), there’s plenty of space to wander – printed walks available – as well as a terraced Italianate garden for warm-weather drinks and afternoon teas. Inside, there’s an elegant but unstuffy drawing room with fire plus a clubby, wood-panelled bar. The hotel’s spa has a pool, steam-room and gym plus full menu of ELEMIS treatments, from anti-ageing facials and full body wraps to Indian head massages and beauty treatments.
If you’ve been to any of the grand lodges in Yosemite or around the Grand Canyon, you’ll be familiar with the frontier feel of this log cabin resort. It’s centered around a main building made of logs that’s home to some of the hotel rooms, a lake-view restaurant, and a bar, all dimly lit and with exposed brick and real fireplaces dotted around the place – the general feel is that of a relaxing retreat. The woodland spa has an outdoor hot tub and indoor pool that are favourites of Olympic triathletes the Brownlee brothers, who live in neighbouring Bramhope. Walk around the grounds and feed koi carp in the lake, or loan out a bike for a cycle across the Chevin or into Otley (being wary of the steep climb back).
Sweeping staircases, landscaped gardens, butler-served afternoon tea and champagne on a terrace overlooking rolling, peaceful grounds – you’d think you were in a period drama with the Crawleys. And just six miles from Leeds city centre, the glitzy leisure club with a spa and indoor pool draws a clientele from the surrounding area, so you know it has the locals’ stamp of approval. Although the hotel can fall short at offering a truly luxury offering, the setting is certainly appealing.
