The best spa hotels in Miami, including mud baths and CBD oil treatments

A seaside retreat in Sunny Isles Beach, the five-star Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach is all luxury. It’s home to one of the city’s finest spas, which specialises in “spa journeys” that go beyond simple treatments. These can last up to four hours, and include foot rituals, body exfoliation, body wraps, massages and facials. Massages with volcanic stones, salt and oil scrubs and deep tissue therapies are also on the menu. Amenities include a sauna, steam room, several pools, an ice fountain, an ‘experience shower’, and a Himalayan salt wall (it fills the air with detoxifying negative ions).



