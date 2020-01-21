the-best-spa-hotels-in-lisbon,-from-modern-wellness-retreats-to-underground-beauty-temples

Built in 1959 by the Dictator Salazar to prove that Lisbon could do luxury as well as any other European capital. More than half a century later it is still setting the bar. The spa is undoubtedly the best in Lisbon, with an 18-metre lap pool as its centrepiece. Products are from Sodashi, Swiss Perfection and ESPA; manicures use Spa Ritual’s vegan nail care products. Four treatments rooms offer treatments such as honey and almond scrub, the four handed “Symphony massage” and facials from Swiss Perfection, which deliver effective anti-ageing treatments. Of the 282 rooms and four luxury suites, all but ten have private terraces with far reaching views over Lisbon.



Read expert review

