the-best-spa-hotels-in-dubrovnik,-from-clifftop-idylls-to-indulgent-beach-breaks

This sophisticated five-star retreat is built into a cliff, overlooking the turquoise Adriatic towards Dubrovnik’s city walls. Secluded in a sea-view world of its own, it’s all about the finer things in life – but with the minimum fuss. A contemporary design of clean lines and lots of glass allows natural light to pour in and the views to stretch out. The Villa Spa has an indoor pool with sliding glass doors opening onto a outdoor terrace – and offers beauty treatments, a sauna and a gym. Below the hotel, stone steps lead down to a series of rock-and-concrete bathing platforms, furnished with sunbeds and parasols.



Read expert review

