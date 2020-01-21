the-best-spa-hotels-in-barcelona,-from-volcanic-stone-saunas-to-olive-oil-massages

The beaches, boutiques and bars aside, Barcelona has enough sights to keep a visitor busy for several weeks – but most endeavour to cram that into an exhausting long weekend. Help is at hand, however, with the new breed of supremely relaxing hotel spas, where you can wind down from a day pounding the pavements. In winter, a dip in the heated indoor pool works wonders, but at any time of year a massage, sauna, or one of any number of exotic treatments should do the trick. Here’s our pick of the best spa hotels in Barcelona.
A clutch of excellent restaurants and a fabulous pool are the factors that lift the Sofia above most other hotels hereabouts. The jewel in the crown, however, is the spa – with its fragrant relaxation areas, including sauna, steam room, salt room, ice room and plunge pools of various temperatures. There are massage rooms and an indoor pool with hydromassage elements. Rooms are decked out in pale woods and marbles, and divided into two spaces by giant round mirrors. A quartet of very different, but equally solid, restaurants – ranging from experimental fine dining to a cabaret supper club – keeps things exciting on the dining front.
One imagines this is how it must feel to be at an all-weekend party in the staffed country seat of a particularly fabulous pal – luxurious, decadent and just wickedly good fun. The facilities are numerous and plush: a shallow pool sits on the terrace, shaded by a candy-striped tasselled awning; the view from here, over the Port Vell and out to sea, is quite spectacular. The farmhouse-style Cowshed spa in the basement has an elegant tiled space with indoor pool, steam room and wood-panelled treatment rooms. Rooms are outfitted in large walk-in rainshower, super fluffy dressing gowns and an embarrassment of Cowshed toiletries.
A luxuriously appointed hotel located in a former bank amid the glorious Modernista façades of Passeig de Gràcia. The selection of restaurants and bars is particularly fine, from a rooftop Peruvian cocktail bar to a tasting menu overseen by a triple-starred chef. The facilities are top notch, from the rooftop pool all the way down to the expertly staffed spa and indoor pool in the basement. The signature treatment is the Barcelona Spring, which utilises local herbs olive oil in the massage ritual. Rooms are breezily decorated with shades of cream and delicate Eastern touches, and look opulent and chic without being overwhelming.
Reminiscent of Dubai’s famous Burj al-Arab hotel, the W rises up at the end of the beach like a tall, shimmering sail. You’ll need a streak of fabulousness to feel at home – its poolside areas, particularly, can look like catalogue photoshoots. Hotel spas can be dour, but if the idea of watching a Meryl Streep film while drinking champagne, eating brownies and having your nails shellac-ed appeals, you won’t be disappointed by the Bliss Spa. In the rooms, the all-glass fronts afford spectacular views of the sea and beach. Rounding out the scene is the glamourous Eclipse cocktail bar, and Catalan dishes and superb seafood at Bravo 24.
In keeping with its uptown environment, the Alma is a smart, efficient hotel, popular with travellers and fans of good design. A leafy garden, overlooked by many of the rooms, defines the hotel. Downstairs is a spa and steam room, with an indoor pool long enough to swim lengths in. There is also a well-equipped gym and, on the roof, a sundeck with views across Barcelona that will have you sighing. The rooms facing over Calle Mallorca make the most of the classical features – the original cornicing and so on – of the building. There’s a relaxed cocktail bar, plus a restaurant serving accomplished Mediterranean food.
A large, smart hotel with an old-school feel but modern trappings, including a rooftop pool. Its unique selling point, however, is the small museum of antiquities on the first floor, which is complemented by ancient artefacts in the rooms. The Mayan-themed spa features a Sauna Temazcal, where volcanic stones are heated, along with medicinal herbal steaming, for optimal relaxation. The design in the rooms is nothing if not busy, with generous Brazilian rosewood panelling and abundant design furniture. Recharge after your treatment with comforting Shanghai-style steamed buns at Mr Kao, the dim sum restaurant on site.
The last word in opulent stateliness, the Palace makes no attempts to disguise its roots as a former Ritz. Expect to be overwhelmed by ornate furniture, gilt clocks and Greek statues. A 14-metre-long pool on the roof is just about long enough to swim in, and there is a Mayan-themed spa downstairs with six treatment rooms, specialising in volcanic stone treatments. Bedrooms are more restrained, with a subtly neo-classical feel; the Classic rooms with Roman baths are worth paying a little extra for owing to their stylish mosaic bathrooms alone. In terms of dining, the Caelis restaurant and Bluesman cocktail bar attracting as many locals as guests.
The Arts is one of Barcelona’s original luxury hotels. Its traditional attitude makes for excellent service, and its eating and drinking choices are second to none. Some look out to sea, some over the city, but the best have a view of both. A good-sized swimming pool sits alongside a massive Frank Gehry sculpture, next to a generous garden with small children’s pool. There’s a well-equipped spa, with all the treatments and facilities you’d expect from a hotel of this size and calibre, along with dazzling 43rd-floor views. The adults-only infinity pool, which is as much about lounging with cocktails as it is swimming.
This five-star resort is perched atop the verdant Mount Tibidabo. The star of the show (besides the views) is the Wellness Zone, featuring a 37-metre-long heated indoor pool, a whirlpool and sauna. The L’Occitane spa adds a flair of Provençal living to the mix, and the huge terrace area is where you can soak up the panoramic vistas from the comfort of your deck chair. Make sure to book a room that comes with dizzying views over Barcelona and the Pyrenees. The terrace bar is the place to be for poolside drinks and views of the city, while Catalan-inspired dishes can be tasted at Restaurant Barcelonas.
This sumptuous hotel is ideally located right in the heart of Barcelona, and offers beautifully appointed rooms with custom-designed beds. Facilities include a wellness centre with a treatment room and sauna. A wide selection of facial and massage treatments are available, all designed by the prestigious Anne Sémonin brand. You’ll want to linger on the multi-tiered rooftop terrace, which offers panoramic views across Barcelona and its many icons. The small but tempting pool is an idyllic place to be on a warm summer’s day, while the rooftop Azimuth bar is a romantic place to relax while remaining connected to the city.
Contributions by Sally Davies and Ben Holbrook