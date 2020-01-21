the-best-spa-hotels-in-and-around-bath,-from-rural-mansions-to-royal-crescent-retreats

What sets The Gainsborough apart is its Spa Village: it’s the only hotel in Bath with access to the city’s natural thermal waters. There are three substantial thermal pools in which to wallow (the largest is set under a glass-roofed atrium), as well as saunas and a steam room, plus 11 treatment rooms offering a wide range of massages and Asian‑influenced therapies. Guests who haven’t booked a treatment can access the baths on limited time slots – an attempt on the hotel’s part to preserve the tranquility of the facilities. The rooms and suites have an understated neo-Georgian look, with a grey-blue palette, period-style black furniture, and marble bathrooms. The level of service is simply the best of any Bath hotel.



